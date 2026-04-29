Elly De La Cruz Powers Reds to Victory as Chase Burns Sets Strikeout Record

Elly De La Cruz homered and drove in four runs, while Chase Burns became the fastest Reds pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts as Cincinnati defeated the Colorado Rockies 7-2. De La Cruz led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance, including his team-leading 10th homer, while Burns struck out nine over six innings. The Reds improved to 13-1 when scoring first and 12-2 in their last 14 games against Colorado.

Cincinnati Reds ' Elly De La Cruz delivered a standout performance, homering and driving in four runs to lead his team to a 7-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

De La Cruz was instrumental in building an early lead, sandwiching a pair of RBI singles around a two-run homer by Spencer Steer in the third inning. His team-leading 10th homer in the eighth inning extended the Reds' advantage to 6-2, capping a 3-for-4 night with two stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Reds pitcher Chase Burns made history by becoming the fastest in franchise history to reach 100 strikeouts, achieving the milestone in just 72 1/3 innings. Burns dominated the Rockies' lineup, striking out nine batters while allowing only two runs on seven hits over six innings. His performance was nearly flawless, despite issuing a leadoff walk to Edouard Julien, as he retired the side in order in the first inning with three strikeouts.

The Reds' offense continued to shine, with Dane Myers scoring on De La Cruz’s single and Steer hitting his fifth homer of the season to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead. The team’s ability to capitalize on early scoring opportunities has been a key factor in their success, as they improved to 13-1 when scoring first. Colorado’s Kyle Freeland, returning from the injured list, struggled in his first start since April 7th, allowing four runs on five hits in five innings.

The Rockies' bullpen also faltered, with Tanner Gordon giving up three runs in three innings of relief. Despite Julien’s strong performance at the plate, including a solo homer and an RBI single, the Rockies were unable to overcome the Reds' offensive firepower. Cincinnati’s recent dominance over Colorado continued, as they improved to 12-2 in their last 14 matchups against the Rockies.

The Reds will look to extend their winning streak when they face Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano in the series finale on Wednesday, while Cincinnati counters with left-hander Brandon Williamson





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