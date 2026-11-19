Ella Langley swept the 2026 CMA Awards with six wins including Entertainer of the Year, as Taylor Swift returned after 13 years and the show paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

Ella Langley won six awards at the 2026 Country Music Association Awards, including the top prize of Entertainer of the Year. The ceremony was held Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event was the 60th Annual CMA Awards and was broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Disney+. Langley, 27, also won Female Vocalist of the Year along with Single, Song, and Album of the Year. Her hit Choosin' Texas anchored her historic sweep and spent 27 weeks at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100. That broke the long-standing record previously held by Mariah Carey for her holiday classic.

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Ella Langley Records Hit Song in Single Afternoon

Langley said the song was recorded in a single afternoon and has since become a cultural phenomenon. In her acceptance speeches, she joked that she was sick of herself. She also said she could quit the industry immediately and still call it the best career possible. Winners were decided by a vote of more than 7,000 CMA members.

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The group includes musicians, songwriters, executives, and other industry professionals. The awards recognize achievements across country music each year. Taylor Swift made her first CMA appearance in 13 years to perform a medley of I Knew It, I Knew You, and her 2006 country hit Our Song. Swift began her career in country music before becoming a pop superstar.

She entered the night with one nomination for Single of the Year. Swift wore a red-and-white dress with bejeweled cowboy boots during the performance. Keith Urban joined her on stage and played banjo. Swift later returned to the microphone to present the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Brooks & Dunn.

Tribute to Late Country Legend Dolly Parton

She praised the duo for approaching music with the mischief and excitement of children discovering the genre. The show opened with a tribute to country legend Dolly Parton, who died in August at age 80. Host Lainey Wilson called Parton Tennessee's angel and performed the ballad I Will Always Love You. Wilson said Parton gave something powerful and enduring that went beyond her musical legacy.

Later, Wilson and Vince Gill performed Parton's I Will Always Love You together. The night celebrated the breadth of country music and brought together legacy acts and rising stars. As the ceremony ended, attention shifted to upcoming events. Headliners for the 2027 Cavendish Beach Music Festival include Tim McGraw, Sam Barber, and Riley Green.

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The festival continues to grow in popularity in the regional music scene.