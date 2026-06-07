Elks Outpace Redblacks 29‑21 in CFL Season Opener Behind Fajardo's Touchdown Pass and Blanchard's Perfect Kicking

Edmonton secured a 29‑21 win over Ottawa in the CFL's opening weekend, highlighted by Cody Fajardo's touchdown connection and Vincent Blanchard's flawless field‑goal record, while rookie quarterback Jake Maier's debut for the Redblacks featured a late‑game rally that fell short.

Cody Fajardo showcased his arm in the season‑opening clash between the Edmonton Elks and the Ottawa Redblacks , delivering a precise touchdown pass that helped his side secure a 29‑21 victory on Saturday night.

Vincent Blanchard was flawless on the kicking unit, converting all five of his field‑goal attempts and adding the extra point that capped the Elks' scoring. The game unfolded at Commonwealth Stadium with both clubs eager to start their CFL campaigns on a high note. The Redblacks introduced rookie quarterback Jake Maier, who earned his first professional start and posted a respectable stat line of 203 passing yards, completing 22 of his attempts and finding the end zone once.

He also connected on a late‑game 12‑yard strike to veteran receiver Justin Hardy, narrowing the deficit to eight points with under three minutes remaining. Brett Lauther kept Ottawa's hopes alive, splashing two field goals and converting a one‑yard rushing touchdown by Daniel Adeboboye in the closing minutes of the first half.

Despite a promising offensive push, the Redblacks were plagued by turnovers, surrendering the ball four times - two fumbles and two failed conversion attempts - and were penalised heavily on defence, notably two face‑mask infractions that gave Edmonton short fields and momentum. Edmonton seized control early in the fourth quarter. A spectacular 61‑yard touchdown run by running back Rankin at the 4:17 mark extended the lead to 26‑10, effectively putting the game out of reach.

The Elks' scoring drive was set up by a series of aggressive defensive plays, including a roughing‑the‑passer penalty and a pass‑interference call in the end zone that kept Ottawa's drive alive but ultimately resulted in a field‑goal attempt rather than a touchdown. The second half saw the Elks add three more field goals, two from Blanchard (11‑yard and 27‑yard) and a 12‑yard effort that opened the scoring early in the first quarter.

The Redblacks fought back with a 35‑yard field goal as the half expired, cutting the deficit to three points, but could not overcome Edmonton's balanced attack of air and ground. Key moments defined the flow of the contest. The first quarter remained scoreless until Blanchard's 12‑yard field goal at 11:31, a drive that was aided by a face‑mask penalty against Ottawa's secondary.

The Elks answered quickly in the second quarter when Fajardo found Austin Mack for a 10‑yard touchdown pass, establishing a 10‑0 lead after the extra point. Ottawa responded with a one‑yard touchdown run by Adeboboye, followed by a successful conversion, and a late‑half field goal that brought the score to 13‑10. The third quarter opened with a 63‑yard reception‑run by Rankin after a pass from Fajardo, setting up another Blanchard field goal.

A 36‑yard punt return on the next possession gave the Elks excellent field position, which they turned into a 27‑yard field goal, extending the margin to 19‑10. In the final minutes, Maier's touchdown to Hardy and a two‑point conversion narrowed the gap, but Edmonton's defense held firm, securing the win. The Elks' combination of efficient kicking, explosive playmaking, and disciplined defense proved decisive, while the Redblacks' turnover-laden performance and costly penalties underscored areas needing improvement as the season progresses.

Both teams will look to build on the lessons learned from this high‑scoring opener as they head into their next matchups.





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