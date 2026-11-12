Elks Coach Mark Kilam Shaves Beard for Team Buy-In Before Grey Cup

Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam shaved his longtime beard in front of his players during Grey Cup week, replacing it with a handlebar moustache to show commitment ahead of the championship game against Montreal.

CALGARY - Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam has a new look during Grey Cup week. The thick black beard that had been his trademark for years is gone, replaced by a handlebar moustache.

The 47-year-old Edmonton native shaved the beard late last month after urging from his players. Kilam spoke Thursday during Grey Cup Media Day in Calgary, where the Elks are preparing to face the Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup on Sunday at McMahon Stadium. Kilam explained that the change started with starting quarterback Cody Fajardo. The quarterbacks and the offensive line began growing facial hair, and the rest of the team quickly bought into the idea.

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Coach Shaves Beard For Team Unity

Kilam, who had worn a beard since high school and had only shaved it once or twice just to see how he looked, initially held out. He knew he would eventually give in, but he wanted to do it only when it would have the greatest possible effect on the team. Following a team meeting, Kilam grabbed a set of clippers and removed the beard in front of his players. The reaction was immediate.

Players ran around, jumped and cheered, and Kilam described the moment as awesome. Running back Justin Rankin, one of the Elks who had been pushing Kilam to shave, said neither he nor his teammates had any idea what was coming. He described the head coach giving a speech about buying in, then stepping behind a small curtain, grabbing a shaver and starting right there in the meeting while the room erupted.

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Rankin said the gesture meant a lot and brought the team closer together. He said the head coach showed the players rather than simply preaching commitment, and that doing it in front of everybody was the mark of a true leader. Reactions at home have been mixed. Kilam said his wife Andrea liked the new look and understood the reasoning behind it, but his daughters Jules, 17, and Hennessy, 15, were not big fans.

Family Reactions To Mark Kilam Moustache

He said his eldest daughter could not make eye contact with him during their weekly family supper, which he found hilarious. His youngest was also unhappy at first, although both daughters understood why he did it because they have grown up around the game. Kilam admitted he is still getting used to his reflection. Sometimes he glances in a mirror and wonders who is looking back, because people become so accustomed to their own face.

His friends love the moustache and think it suits him, and he said he is having fun with the players, which is exactly what he set out to do. He will decide after the Grey Cup whether to regrow the beard or keep the moustache, but he is ruling out a clean-shaven look. He joked that he looks like Aladdin when his face is bare, which is why he has gone without facial hair for a long time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026. Dan Ralph of The Canadian Press contributed the story, with files from Donna Spencer.