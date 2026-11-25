The Edmonton Elks and the CFL announced that the 2028 Grey Cup will be held in Edmonton. This marks the first time the city hosts the event since 2018.

The Edmonton Elks and the Canadian Football League have officially announced that the 2028 Grey Cup will be hosted in Edmonton. The championship game is scheduled to take place at Commonwealth Stadium.

This announcement brings a major sporting event back to the city for the first time in six years. The last Grey Cup held at the stadium occurred in 2018. During that historic game, the Calgary Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks with a final score of 27 to 16. The decision was made public on Wednesday in Edmonton.

Also read Edmonton to Host 2028 Grey Cup at Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 5

Elks Celebrate Recent Grey Cup Victory

It comes shortly after the Elks celebrated their recent victory. The team won the 113th Grey Cup game in Calgary earlier this year. This win secured the club's 15th championship in its history. It was also the franchise's first Grey Cup title in 11 years.

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Following this victory, the Elks celebrated with fans and community members. The team, along with drummers, cheerleaders, and the mascot, joined the Kingsway Holiday Parade this weekend. They celebrated their Grey Cup win during the event. The parade was a key part of the team's post-championship festivities.

Edmonton has a rich history with the Grey Cup. The city has won the championship 15 times in total.

Unique Opportunity To Win At Home

However, none of those victories have been won at Commonwealth Stadium. This makes the 2028 hosting opportunity unique for the franchise. The team's closest chance to win on home soil was in 2002. In that year, the Edmonton team lost 25 to 16.

They played against the Montreal Alouettes. The match drew a spillover crowd of 62,531 fans. That attendance figure set a high standard for local interest. The 2028 event promises to build on that legacy.

Commonwealth Stadium has been a venue for many significant games. The recent 2018 game featured a strong showing from the Stampeders. It remains a memorable moment for CFL history. The Elks are eager to host the 2028 event.

They want to bring the championship back home. The announcement was made by the Elks and the CFL. It confirms the city's role in the league's future. Fans will watch closely as preparations begin.

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Event Highlights Strength Of Canadian Football League

The 2028 Grey Cup will be a major event for Alberta. It highlights the continued strength of the CFL in Canada. The Elks' recent success adds excitement to the announcement. Their 15th title shows the team's enduring competitiveness.

The 11-year gap since the last win made the 2028 return special. The community has rallied behind the team since the victory. The Kingsway Holiday Parade was a celebration of this unity. The mascot, drummers, and cheerleaders joined the festivities.

They represented the spirit of the Elks throughout Edmonton. The announcement serves as a beacon for future success. It underscores the importance of home-field advantage. Edmonton has not hosted a Grey Cup since 2018.

The six-year gap is now being filled. The 2028 event will mark a significant milestone. Commonwealth Stadium will once again be the center of attention. The CFL is committed to delivering a top-tier experience.

The Elks are prepared to welcome the league back. The community is ready to celebrate again. The 2028 Grey Cup will be a historic moment for Edmonton.