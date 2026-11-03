Elizabeth May sponsors second petition to legalize non-sexual public nudity in Canada

Green Party leader Elizabeth May has sponsored a second petition in four years calling for the legalization of non-sexual public nudity in Canada. The petition, launched by Scott Bleackley of Gibsons, B.C., argues that recreational naturism is enjoyed by a significant percentage of Canadians and should be allowed when no lewd or unlawful behaviour is involved.

Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May has sponsored a second petition in four years calling on the federal government to legalize non-sexual public nudity in Canada.

The latest petition was launched by Scott Bleackley, a resident of Gibsons, British Columbia, and argues that recreational naturism is enjoyed by a significant percentage of Canadians and should be permitted when no lewd or otherwise unlawful behaviour is involved. The petition asks that the Criminal Code, which currently prohibits being nude in a public place, be amended to state that nakedness does not in itself constitute indecent conduct.

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Petition Gathering Signatures

It is open for signatures until March 2 and had gathered 365 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon. Online petitions require at least 500 signatures to be certified, which is required before they can be tabled in the House of Commons. When May sponsored a similar petition in 2022, she told CTV News that she did not support allowing public nudity, only the right of petitioners to have their concerns heard by government.

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A Green Party spokesperson said May's position on the matter remains the same. She believes it is the duty of a member of Parliament to ensure citizens can use parliamentary petitions to obtain answers from the government, the spokesperson said in an email. The spokesperson also noted that regarding the latest petition, Elizabeth points out the government has changed since 2022.

A disclaimer on the federal government's website stresses that authorizing a petition does not mean an MP endorses the views expressed. The disclaimer adds that MPs make no representations about, and assume no liability for, any of the views or information set out in any petition. The renewed petition has drawn attention amid a broader debate over Canada's indecency laws and the scope of recreational naturism.

Government Response to Petition

The federal government has not indicated whether it plans to review the Criminal Code provisions in response to the new petition. The previous nudity petition was started by James Andrew Porter of North Saanich, British Columbia. It was signed 1,760 times and presented by May in December 2022. The government responded that the criminal prohibition against public nudity plays a role in protecting the public from harmful conduct, while also noting that not all acts of public nudity are criminal.

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The Government of Canada recognizes that these offences, and their application, raise diverse views and remains committed to examining them to ensure that they best meet their objectives, the response continued. The government has also changed since the earlier petition was tabled in 2022. Public nudity is already legal in a limited number of designated areas, such as Wreck Beach in Vancouver. Courts in several provinces, including British Columbia, have established the right of women to be topless in public.

However, even disrobing on private property can be illegal when done in public view. May's sponsorship of the petition does not mean she supports the change being sought. Her office has emphasized that her role is to ensure citizens can use the parliamentary petition process to get answers from government. The petition will remain open until March 2 for Canadians to add their signatures.