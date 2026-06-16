Elijah Just Scores Twice as New Zealand Holds Iran to World Cup Draw

New Zealand's Elijah Just became the first player from his nation to net two goals in a World Cup match, but Iran fought back to a 2-2 draw, leaving the All Whites still winless in tournament history.

Elijah Just made history by becoming the first New Zealand player to score two goals in a FIFA World Cup match, but the All Whites were unable to secure their first-ever victory, settling for a 2-2 draw against Iran at the Los Angeles area venue.

The match was a back-and-forth affair, with New Zealand taking leads of 1-0 and 2-1, both goals assisted by Chris Wood. Iranian fans dominated the crowd, a reflection of Los Angeles housing the largest Iranian diaspora community globally. Coach Darren Bazeley hailed the performance as potentially the team's best ever, praising the players' bravery and composure under pressure.

Just, who recently enjoyed a standout season in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell, celebrated in front of his family members present in the stands. Despite the historic individual achievement, the result leaves New Zealand still searching for its first World Cup win, having previously only qualified twice and never advanced past the group stage.

The team now looks ahead to their next Group A fixture against Egypt in Vancouver, with players expressing belief they can improve and ultimately secure that elusive victory





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New Zealand Iran World Cup Elijah Just Draw All Whites Group A Los Angeles

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