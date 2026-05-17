Elias Rodriguez Charged in Unsuccessful Attempt to Murder More Israeli Embassy Employees

Elias Rodriguez, who shouted 'Free, Free Palestine' during his arrest, was charged after videotaped footage of the attempted mass murder of two Israeli embassy employees showed that his weapon jammed while victims were attempting to flee.

Copy Link In early January 2026 we covered how then-US Attorney Pam Bondi said the feds would be seeking the death penalty in the May 2025 execution-style murder of two employees of the Israel i Embassy in DC, Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky.

They were murdered outside an event at the Jewish Museum. Elias Rodriguez, who shouted 'Free, Free Palestine' when arrested, has been charged. It was a merciless assassination. Rodriques videotaped it on his own bodycam, and finished his victims off execution style, when they were on the ground trying to crawl away.

We covered the events at the time: Media Worries Murders of Israeli Embassy Staffers Could Hurt Palestinian Cause Footage showing 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez yelling 'Free Palestine' while being taken into custody by D.C. Metro Police, after shooting and killing two staffers of the Israeli Embassy outside of the Capital Jewish Museum tonight in Washington, D.C. BREAKING: Court documents have revealed that the only reason Elias Rodriguez did not murder more people is because his gun got jammed.

‘Once the decedents fell to the ground, RODRIGUEZ is captured on the video advancing closer to the decedents, leaning over with them with his arm extended, and firing several more times. As Decedent-1 attempted to crawl away from RODRIGUEZ, he followed behind her and fired again… Decedent-1 sat up. Once he reloaded, RODRIGUEZ fired several times at Decedent-1. ’ Intentionally inflicted serious bodily injury.

ELIAS RODRIGUEZ intentionally inflicted serious bodily injury that resulted in the deaths of victims Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. 18 U.S.C. § 3591(a)(2)(B). Elias Rodriguez intentionally participated in an act, contemplating that the life of a person would be taken and intending that lethal force would be used in connection with a person, other than the participant in the offenses, and victims Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim died as a direct result of the act. 18 U.S.C § 3591(a)(2)(C).

Knowing that the Act Created a Grave Risk of Death to a Person. Elias Rodriguez intentionally and specifically engaged in an act of violence, knowing that the act created a grave risk of death to a person, other than the participant in the offense, such that participation in the act constituted a reckless disregard for human life, and victims Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim died as a direct result of the acts. 18 U.S.C § 3591(a)(2)(D).

The death, and injury resulting in death, occurred during the commission by Elias Rodriguez of the offense of killing and attempted killing of diplomats under Title 18, United States Code, Section 1116. 18 U.S.C. § 3592(c)(1). Elias Rodriguez, in the commission of the offense, knowingly created a grave risk of death to one or more persons in addition to victims Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. 18 U.S.C. § 3592(c)(5).

Elias Rodriguez committed the offense after substantial planning and premeditation to cause the death of a person and commit an act of terrorism. 18 U.S.C. § 3592(c)(9). Elias Rodriguez committed the offense against a victim, Sarah Milgrim, who was particularly vulnerable due to infirmity. 18 U.S.C. § 3592(c)(11).

(Count Five). Elias Rodriguez intentionally killed and attempted to kill more than one person in a single criminal episode. 18 U.S.C. § 3592(c)(16). Elias Rodriguez caused injury, harm, and loss to the individuals that he killed as well as to the family, friends, and co-workers of those individuals





LegInsurrection / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Palestinian Cause United States Code Exclamation Marks In Headlines Are Not Allowed Rodriguez Murder Execution-Style Crime Video Attempted To Murder US Attorney Pam Bondi Jewish Museum Jewish Committee American Jewish Committee 2026 Washington D.C. Vandalizing Disorderly Conduct

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justice Department to seek death penalty for man charged with killing 2 Israeli Embassy staffersWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will seek the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington outside a Jewish museum, prosecutors said in a court filing Friday.

Read more »

Justice Department to seek death penalty for man charged with killing 2 Israeli Embassy staffersWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will seek the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington outside a Jewish museum, prosecutors said in a court filing Friday.

Read more »

U.S. Justice Department to seek death penalty for man charged with killing 2 Israeli Embassy staffersThe U.S. Justice Department will seek the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington outside a Jewish museum, prosecutors said in a court filing Friday.

Read more »

DOJ Seeking Death Penalty For Man Charged With Killing 2 Israeli Embassy Staffers'You will be held accountable and you will face the full wrath of the law,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said of people who commit crimes in the nation's capital.

Read more »