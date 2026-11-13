Elenore Sturko Steps Down as CentreBC Leader After Election Loss

Former Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko resigns as leader of CentreBC one month after losing her provincial seat, citing a shift away from partisan politics.

Elenore Sturko is officially stepping down as the leader of CentreBC, marking the end of a brief but tumultuous political chapter. The resignation follows her defeat in the recent British Columbia provincial election, signaling a departure from active partisan politics for the former member of the Legislative Assembly.

Sturko served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Surrey-Cloverdale riding. Her tenure as party leader concluded approximately one month after she lost her seat to B.C. Conservative candidate Megan Knight. The departure marks a significant shift in the landscape of British Columbia's emerging political parties.

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Career Shift Beyond Partisan Politics

In a formal news release issued on Friday, CentreBC confirmed that Sturko is moving on from partisan politics to pursue new professional opportunities. The party statement highlights her transition away from the day-to-day demands of electoral competition. This decision comes shortly after her loss in the Surrey-Cloverdale riding, where she had held the seat since 2022. Sturko described her time in public office as an extraordinary privilege. She emphasized her deep commitment to public service, noting that her next chapter would be best pursued outside the sphere of partisan politics. This statement clarifies that her resignation is a personal strategic choice rather than a reaction to poor party performance alone.

A Complex Path Through Political Parties

Sturko's political journey through British Columbia parties has been marked by frequent shifts in affiliation. She was first elected to the legislature in 2022 representing the Surrey South riding as a B.C. Liberal. She subsequently joined the Conservative Party in 2024, winning the nearby Surrey-Cloverdale seat that same year. However, she was soon ejected from the Conservative caucus by former party leader John Rustad.

Unique Status Among Conservative Defectors

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Sturko was the only one of the eight Conservative defectors who remained with CentreBC after the election cycle concluded. The other seven defectors returned to the Conservative Party just days after the provincial election. This mass return occurred after Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned as leader and was replaced by interim leader Lorne Doerkson. By contrast, Sturko chose to stay and lead CentreBC. She has publicly described her party as socially progressive and fiscally responsible. Her decision to remain with the smaller party distinguished her from the majority of her colleagues who returned to the larger Conservative organization. This choice positioned her as the face of CentreBC during its first provincial election campaign.

Recognition of Party Support and Volunteer Efforts

In her resignation statement, Sturko offered specific thanks to the members, candidates, volunteers, and supporters of CentreBC. She acknowledged those who shared her vision and worked tirelessly to build a new political alternative in British Columbia. This gratitude underscores the collaborative effort required to establish a new party in a competitive political environment. She also extended personal thanks to her family for their support during her time in public office. This recognition highlights the personal toll often associated with holding elected office. Her words reflect a sense of closure regarding her specific role in shaping CentreBC's early identity in the province.

Future Implications for CentreBC Leadership

Sturko's departure creates a vacuum in the leadership of CentreBC immediately following its first electoral contest. The party must now determine its direction without its founding leader. This transition occurs against a backdrop of a consolidated Conservative opposition, as most defectors returned to that party. The Canadian Press first published this report on November 13, 2026. The timing of the announcement suggests a planned exit strategy following the election results. CentreBC members and stakeholders will now look to the party's bylaws and next steps for selecting a new leader to guide the organization forward.