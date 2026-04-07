Elements Event Solutions Announces Major Investment Amidst Growing Demand for In-Person Events

Element Event Solutions, led by CEO Allison Freeman, unveils its largest investment to date, focusing on event design, inventory, and premium experiences, highlighting the strong demand for in-person gatherings and the company's strategic response to industry trends. The company's expansion reflects the overall strength in the events sector and evolving client expectations, navigating supply chain shifts and leveraging 115 years of industry experience.

April 07, 2026 at 11:45AM EDT Allison Freeman, CEO of Elements Event Solutions , spoke with BNN Bloomberg to discuss the company's future plans, specifically focusing on their recent and largest investment to date. The investment centers around enhancing event design, expanding inventory, and delivering premium experiences. This strategic move is a direct response to the growing demand for in-person gatherings and high-quality experiences observed across Canada.

The industry is experiencing a surge in activity, largely fueled by corporate events, philanthropic initiatives, and large-scale entertainment productions. The conversation with Allison Freeman highlights how Element Event Solutions' expansion mirrors the broader strength within the events sector and the evolving expectations regarding customization and immersive experiences.\Freeman explained that the need for in-person gatherings is significantly robust across corporate, philanthropic, and entertainment sectors. Major events, including international tournaments, are actively driving infrastructure needs and overall activity. Companies are choosing to invest in premium and immersive experiences to effectively meet the changing expectations of their clients. Furthermore, supply chain shifts and tariff implementations are notably impacting sourcing strategies, leading to a greater emphasis on domestic vendors. Integrated event solutions are rapidly emerging as a competitive advantage, enabling seamless and comprehensive event experiences. Element Event Solutions' investment is strategically aimed at capitalizing on these trends and providing enhanced services to meet the growing demands of the market. The company aims to provide a comprehensive suite of services that cover every aspect of event planning and execution, further solidifying its position in the market.\In a detailed discussion, Allison Freeman emphasized the strength of the Canadian events and hospitality sectors, despite broader economic uncertainties. She highlighted the fundamental human need for gathering and connection as a key driver of demand. The company has observed a strong commitment from corporate Canada, especially as businesses navigate the return-to-work landscape. The philanthropy scene also showcases resilience, with Canadians actively supporting various charities, nonprofits, and community organizations. The anticipation surrounding major sporting events, such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, is a significant positive factor for the industry. The company's historic investment involves an addition of over 200 new products across various categories, including tabletop, furniture, tents, drape, and décor. Element Event Solutions has adjusted its sourcing strategies in response to tariffs and shifting supply chains by increasing its collaborations with Canadian vendors and optimizing direct purchases. Freeman also highlighted the importance of the company's 115-year history, which brings together nine of Canada's leading event rental businesses, with their combined expertise and wisdom. Element Event Solutions has become a trusted Canadian brand that provides an all-inclusive service. This investment was based on extensive research, client feedback from major venues, caterers, planners, and corporate hosts, and the insights gathered from global trade shows. The company is actively involved in the FIFA World Cup, supplying infrastructure like tents and structures for games at the stadiums, fan festivals, and tabletop solutions for hospitality suites. This involvement will provide the company with invaluable experience and insight.





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