A Belgian court has ordered 33-year-old Biwei Zhang to remain under electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for alleged espionage against NATO. Prosecutors are considering an appeal against the ruling, which places her outside traditional detention despite serious charges.

A Belgian court ruled on Wednesday that Biwei Zhang, the Canadian computer scientist accused of spying on NATO, will continue her pretrial detention under electronic monitoring rather than in traditional prison custody.

The decision confirms that the 33-year-old suspect will await trial with specific restrictions on her movement and activities, as determined by judicial authorities in Belgium. Belgian federal prosecutors have stated they are actively considering whether to appeal this ruling, signaling that the legal battle over her detention conditions is far from resolved. The prosecution office emphasized in a press release that the decision by the Council Chamber of Mons to release Zhang to electronic supervision is under review.

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Zhang Faces Espionage And Criminal Charges

The allegations against Zhang have not yet been tested in a courtroom trial, but she faces serious accusations of spying on behalf of a third country and being a member of a criminal organization. She was initially arrested in July 2026, when authorities announced the detention of a Canadian national of Chinese origin for espionage activities linked to NATO. At that time, the prosecutor's office did not name the suspect, referring to her only by her nationality and professional background.

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Recent investigative reporting has identified the suspect as Biwei Zhang, also known by the aliases Claire Zhang and Catina Zhang. A CBC News investigation confirmed her identity, providing the first public link between the unnamed intern and the specific espionage charges. Officials in Canada are proceeding on the basis that the individual in custody is indeed Biwei Zhang, a fact supported by her employment history and the details of her arrest.

Zhang worked as an intern at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium, where she was reportedly involved in intelligence gathering activities. Her role at the military headquarters placed her in a position to access sensitive information, which forms the core of the espionage allegations leveled against her by Belgian authorities. The intern status did not shield her from scrutiny, as evidence suggests she was actively engaged in spying on behalf of a foreign power.

Suspect Held Multiple Government And International Roles

Beyond her time at NATO, Zhang has an extensive professional background in computer science and economics. She previously held significant positions at several major international and government agencies, including the World Trade Organization, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, and Statistics Canada. These roles highlight her technical expertise and access to data across multiple sectors, which prosecutors allege were exploited for espionage purposes. The political fallout from the case has sparked calls for deeper investigation within Canada.

Conservative and Bloc Québécois members of parliament have demanded a probe into how a Canadian national with government clearance was able to spy on NATO for an extended period. This has raised questions about the security protocols within Canadian federal agencies where Zhang was previously employed. Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that Canada was involved from the very start in the NATO spy investigation, demonstrating international cooperation in addressing the threat.

The federal government is working closely with Belgian authorities to ensure that justice is served and that any breaches of security are thoroughly examined. The case has become a focal point for discussions on national security and intelligence oversight in both Canada and Europe. While the specifics of the electronic monitoring conditions were not immediately clarified by prosecutors, the move marks a significant shift from her pretrial detention in a prison facility.

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Prosecution Reviews Detention Conditions Appeal

The decision reflects a balance between the severity of the charges and procedural legal standards in Belgium. However, the potential for an appeal suggests that the prosecution believes stricter detention may have been warranted given the gravity of the espionage allegations. The case underscores the complexities of modern espionage, where suspects often operate within legal employment structures at sensitive international organizations. Zhang's dual background in economics and computer science likely facilitated her access to NATO's digital and strategic infrastructure.

Investigators are now focused on gathering sufficient evidence to secure a conviction, given the high stakes involved in cases of state-sponsored spying. As the legal proceedings continue, both Canadian and Belgian officials remain vigilant regarding any potential security leaks or further threats posed by the case. The identification of Zhang has allowed for a more transparent public discourse on the incident, although details of the evidence remain sealed.

The outcome of the potential appeal and the subsequent trial will likely set important precedents for handling espionage cases involving international internships. The Canadian Press report, first published on November 25, 2026, alongside CBC's investigative findings, has provided crucial context to the unfolding legal drama. Jim Bronskill and other reporters have worked to verify the identity of the suspect, ensuring that the public is informed about the key figures involved.

This collaborative journalistic effort has helped clarify the narrative surrounding a case that has captured significant attention across North America and Europe. Ultimately, the ruling on electronic monitoring is a temporary measure in a long-running legal process. Zhang's case will proceed through the Belgian judicial system, where the allegations of spying and criminal organization membership must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The involvement of multiple government agencies and international bodies highlights the global nature of this security challenge.