Elections Alberta Proposes Delayed Vote or Current Boundaries Amid Gerrymandering Row

As the Alberta government prepares to release a controversial electoral boundary report, Elections Alberta suggests postponing the 2027 election or using existing boundaries to ensure a fair and well-executed vote.

Elections Alberta has proposed two options to address the potential impact of the upcoming electoral boundary report on the 2027 general election. In a letter to Speaker Ric McIver, Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure suggests that the vote should either proceed using the current, familiar boundaries or that the election date be delayed to allow for proper implementation of new boundaries.

McClure emphasizes the importance of avoiding compressed timelines to maintain election integrity. The recommendation follows significant controversy surrounding the draft boundary report, particularly from Opposition Leader Naheed Nenshi, who accuses the proposed changes of gerrymandering to favor the UCP.