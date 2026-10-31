CA
Advertisement
Politics

Elections Alberta Proposes Delayed Vote or Current Boundaries Amid Gerrymandering Row

CTVNewsVI#28 in Canada
Elections Alberta Proposes Delayed Vote or Current Boundaries Amid Gerrymandering Row
Alberta Election · Electoral Boundaries · Gerrymandering
Advertisement

As the Alberta government prepares to release a controversial electoral boundary report, Elections Alberta suggests postponing the 2027 election or using existing boundaries to ensure a fair and well-executed vote.

Elections Alberta has proposed two options to address the potential impact of the upcoming electoral boundary report on the 2027 general election. In a letter to Speaker Ric McIver, Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure suggests that the vote should either proceed using the current, familiar boundaries or that the election date be delayed to allow for proper implementation of new boundaries.

McClure emphasizes the importance of avoiding compressed timelines to maintain election integrity. The recommendation follows significant controversy surrounding the draft boundary report, particularly from Opposition Leader Naheed Nenshi, who accuses the proposed changes of gerrymandering to favor the UCP.

Advertisement
CTVNewsVI#28 in Canada

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Alberta Election Electoral Boundaries Gerrymandering Elections Alberta Naheed Nenshi
Advertisement

More on Politics

See all

Alberta Referendum Shows Majority Supports Staying in Canada, High Turnout

In the October 19 referendum on immigration, constitutional reform and separation, 74.95 percent of Albertans voted to remain in Canada. The province saw a 70.4 percent turnout on questions about citizenship proof and separation, with 22.1 million ballots cast across all ten questions.

CTVNews

Latest News · Canada

See all
Up nextAlberta Referendum Shows Majority Supports Staying in Canada, High Turnout