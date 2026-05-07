Elections Alberta Identifies Nearly 600 Individuals in Unauthorized Access to Voters' Data by Separatist Group

Elections Alberta has taken legal action against individuals involved in the unauthorized distribution of the province’s list of electors by the Centurion Project, a separatist group. The breach exposed personal data of nearly 3 million Albertans, raising concerns about privacy laws and election regulations.

Elections Alberta has identified nearly 600 individuals who it alleges were given unauthorized access to the province’s list of electors by a separatist group known as the Centurion Project .

The elections watchdog took action on Wednesday by sending cease-and-desist letters to 23 people who received the complete list from the Centurion Project, giving them 48 hours to sign a declaration confirming they have stopped using the data. According to Elections Alberta spokesperson Michelle Gurney, an additional 545 people accessed the list and also received letters, though they were not required to return a signed declaration.

The agency has not instructed anyone to destroy the data they may possess, and the full extent of the breach was previously unknown, including how many people accessed the list or visited the website where it was hosted. This latest move by Elections Alberta aims to limit access to the province’s list of electors, which was distributed by the Centurion Project, a separatist organization advocating for an independent Alberta.

Last week, a Court of King’s Bench judge issued a temporary injunction requiring the Centurion Project to shut down the app where the data was available, which the group complied with that same morning. The database, analyzed by The Globe, contained extensive personal information beyond what was accessible through the app’s search function, including the names and addresses of 2,957,857 Albertans, along with unique elector ID numbers, middle names, and 2,083,175 phone numbers.

On Thursday, counsel for Elections Alberta appeared in the Court of King’s Bench in Edmonton to schedule a future court date, seeking to make the injunction blocking access to the list through the Centurion Project permanent. The breach has sparked widespread criticism of Alberta’s privacy laws and raised concerns about the safety of public officials, law enforcement, and others.

Questions have also arisen over whether changes to election law made last year by Premier Danielle Smith’s government hindered the watchdog’s ability to investigate the incident initially. Elections Alberta received its first complaint about the Centurion Project’s app in late March but declined to investigate, citing constraints under the Elections Act. The Globe was among the parties that received a cease-and-desist letter from Gordon McClure, Alberta’s chief electoral officer, on Wednesday evening.

Elections Alberta has stated that the electors list distributed by the Centurion Project belonged to the Republican Party of Alberta, a registered political party advocating for independence. The regulator seeds elector lists with fake names to trace leaks, and the names in the Centurion Project’s database were linked to the Republican Party’s list, as confirmed by the agency last week.

Registered political parties in Alberta have access to the list of electors but are legally required to safeguard the information and use it only for activities permitted under provincial law. Third-party organizations, such as the Centurion Project, are prohibited from accessing the list of electors





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