Burbank couple loses life savings in FBI impersonation scam involving fake courier and Chase branches

An elderly Burbank, Illinois couple lost $18,400 after a caller posing as an FBI banking investigator told Gail Walsh to withdraw her life savings and hand it to a courier in a black SUV. The FBI says impersonation scams are on the rise.

An elderly couple in Burbank, Illinois, lost their life savings after a caller convinced them he was an FBI agent investigating suspicious activity at their bank, according to WBBM.

The scam involved trips to two different Chase branches, a courier in a black SUV and a man claiming to work for the FBI. Gail Walsh said she received a phone call between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 from a man who claimed to be a banking investigator working for the FBI. He asked for her help and even sent her an official-looking email.

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Scammer Demanded Cash Withdrawal

The caller seemed to know exactly how much she had in her bank account and checking account. He told her to go to her bank and withdraw $18,400. That was pretty much everything she and her husband had. The caller kept her on the phone the whole time and walked her through the process as she entered her Chase bank branch at 79th and Cicero and took out the cash.

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She was then instructed to read off some of the serial numbers printed on the cash. The caller told her some of the bills were counterfeit. She was told to drive to the Chase bank at 95th and Pulaski, where she met a man in a black SUV who took the money.

The man on the phone told her someone from Chase would be coming out the front door to meet her momentarily to give her the genuine cash, but that person never came. That's when it hit me in a sickening way that I was never going to see this money again, Walsh said. Walsh said she reached out to Chase but was told there was nothing they could do.

Bank Responds To Scam Complaints

She questioned why alarm bells didn't go off when she made such a large withdrawal. When I look back, I beat myself up because there are so many places I should have stopped, she said. CBS News Chicago Investigators reached out to Chase Bank. A representative said they are working directly with our customer as she cooperates with law enforcement to pursue the criminals responsible for this scam.

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I just don't understand why these people just pick on older people, she said. I mean, we're not rich. CBS News Chicago Investigators also reached out to the FBI about the case. While they said they can't comment on any pending investigations, a spokesperson said these kinds of FBI impersonation scams, in particular, are on the rise.

Victims Warn About Phone Scams

Walsh and her husband are hopeful something can be done to recoup some of the money. And just as importantly, they want to warn others not to fall for it. You have to be so careful what you say over the phone, to whom you say it, Walsh warned. The FBI also said to be wary of providing money or personal information to someone with whom you did not initiate contact.