Elderly Couple Dies in Alleged Assault at Home in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating after an elderly couple were killed in an alleged assault at their home in Mississauga, Ontario. The couple's 46-year-old son is considered a suspect in the case and is described as armed and dangerous.

An elderly man and woman in their 70s have died after an assault at their home in Mississauga Thursday night, said police. Peel police are investigating after an elderly couple were killed in an alleged assault at their home Thursday night.

Officers responded around 7:07 p.m. for calls of a disturbance at a home near Lakeshore Road E. and Hurontario Street, said Peel police Insp. Mike Mavity at a news conference at the scene. An elderly couple, aged 70-years-old and 71-years-old, were found in life-threatening condition, he said. Both victims were taken to hospital, where they eventually died from their injuries, said Peel police.

Mavity said their injuries were not caused by a firearm. Police identified the couple's 46-year-old son as a suspect in the case. Mavity said the man is considered armed and dangerous and that he had left the scene before police arrived. While he said there is no immediate threat to the public, anyone who sees him is urged to contact police right away.

The son is described as 5' 10, white man with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, checkered shorts and a baseball cap, said Mavity. Mavity said the son did not live at his parents' home and that investigators don't believe he has a firearm or left the residence with a weapon. He said residents can expect a police presence in the area as they conduct the investigation and gather video from the scene.

Despite efforts made by emergency responders, the elderly couple succumbed to their injuries, said Peel police





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Elderly Couple Assault Mississauga Peel Police Armed And Dangerous

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