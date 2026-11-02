Haley Stevens endorses Republican Mike Rogers for Senate after being disinvited by Abdul El-Sayed

Rep. Haley Stevens, who lost the Michigan Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers on the Sunday before Election Day, stunning Democrats. The endorsement came after Stevens was disinvited from a unity church event and led to her chief of staff resigning.

DETROIT - Rep. Haley Stevens, who lost the Michigan Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed, stunned party officials on Sunday by endorsing Republican Mike Rogers, upending one of the year's most important Senate races less than 48 hours before Election Day.

Stevens Endorses Rogers After Being Uninvited

Stevens made the announcement after attending a Detroit church service with Rogers at Perfecting Church, where she swayed to gospel music alongside him and his wife, Kristi. Stevens attended with her fiance, Jason Turkish. The endorsement of Rogers, who is backed by President Donald Trump, came after Stevens said she was uninvited from a joint unity event the same day with El-Sayed.

Also read Democrat Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Democrats had hoped the event would boost turnout in the Detroit area, where concerns have lingered about enthusiasm among Black and Jewish voters in key Democratic strongholds. In a video announcing her decision, Stevens said El-Sayed had told her she was not welcome in his campaign. She added, and he is right, and that is why she was endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate that day. El-Sayed dismissed the endorsement when asked by reporters.

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He said he does not think about Haley Stevens and added, none of this matters. He said he remains focused on issues voters care about, including the high cost of living. Rogers, standing beside Stevens after the service, said he was honored by her support. Stevens told reporters, I am not turning my back on Democrats.

It is this one vote. The appearance came days after Stevens publicly reaffirmed she would vote for her party's nominee. The defection had immediate consequences. Stevens' longtime chief of staff resigned, and a number of staff members were expected to follow soon, according to a person familiar with the developments who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

Democrats Denounce Stevens as Despicable Betrayal

The aide said in a statement that the team was shocked and heartbroken. Michigan Democratic leaders were left shocked as a party that had spent months trying to unite behind its Senate nominee suddenly grappled with an extraordinary defection. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who supported Stevens in the primary, denounced her endorsement, writing in a social media post that it was a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens.

State party chair Curtis Hertel said Stevens' endorsement shows she has abandoned everything she claims to care about. He said Democrats reject attempts by Stevens and bad-faith actors to divide the party and undermine its momentum, and they will not let such 11th-hour distractions deter the campaign. Hertel later wrote that Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party and will not be in the future. U.S. Rep.

Debbie Dingell of Michigan, who joined CNN's Anderson Cooper immediately after an interview with Stevens, called it one of the most painful interviews she has watched and said she had been worried all week about Stevens. In an at times disjointed interview on CNN, Stevens said she decided to back Rogers after waking up in the morning and having time to think. She described El-Sayed as increasingly angry.

At times she took long pauses and seemed to struggle to explain her decision. Dingell said she asked Stevens not to attend the church event because it had become way too distracting. Dingell, a senior Democratic figure in the state who helped organize the planned joint appearance, said she pulled the invitation and that Stevens told her she would abide by that.

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El-Sayed Campaigns With Senior Democrats

Among the Democrats who joined El-Sayed at a different house of worship a few miles away were Dingell, U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who dropped out of the Senate primary before voting began. South Carolina Rep.

Jim Clyburn had also been expected at the original joint event. El-Sayed campaigned alongside the prominent Democrats while Stevens was with Rogers. Tensions between the two Democrats have festered since the August primary, in which Stevens defeated El-Sayed in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, and neighboring Oakland County. She drew support from Black and Jewish voters who are important parts of the Democratic coalition.

Stevens is a staunch supporter of Israel, while El-Sayed is a fierce critic of the U.S. ally. El-Sayed has also been criticized by some in the community for past remarks regarding a Michigan synagogue attack and for appearances with controversial streamer Hasan Piker. The Democratic primary was among the most bitter this year.

High Stakes Michigan Senate Race Explained

Each candidate accused the other of making personal attacks, and tens of millions of dollars in outside spending poured into the race, including from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's affiliate. El-Sayed, a former Michigan public health official, is facing Rogers, an ex-congressman, for the seat held by retiring Democrat Gary Peters. Keeping Michigan in Democratic hands is vital to the party's effort to win a majority for the final two years of Trump's second term.

Early voting for Tuesday's election has been underway since Oct. 24. As of Friday, more than 1.8 million people had already voted in Michigan.