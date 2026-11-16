A strong El Nino has triggered a state of emergency in Brazil's Para state, threatens to cut Ivory Coast cocoa output by up to a quarter, and was a major driver of Indonesia's wildfires, as the UN warns acting now costs half as much as waiting.

A powerful El Nino is causing extreme weather worldwide, prompting a state of emergency in Brazil's Amazon, threatening cocoa harvests in Ivory Coast and driving massive wildfires in Indonesia, while the United Nations warns that delaying action will double the cost.

Brazil Declares Emergency Over Amazon Fires

The Brazilian state of Para declared a state of emergency on Thursday because of hundreds of forest fires amid a severe drought in the Amazon basin. Since the start of November, the northern state has recorded more than 5,000 fires, almost as many as during the entire month of November 2025, according to official data.

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The emergency measure bans the use of burning to clear land for pasture in the Amazon, the largest tropical rainforest in the world and essential to slowing global warming. In early November, Peru declared a state of emergency because more than nine million people face the danger of floods and landslides linked to El Nino. Cocoa production in Ivory Coast, the world's leading producer, could fall by up to a quarter because of this year's El Nino, meteorologists said.

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A water deficit and high temperatures may cut cocoa production in the order of 21 percent to 25 percent, the national meteorological agency said. It estimated El Nino would lead to a 10 to 27 percent drop in rainfall, higher temperatures and a longer dry season in the west African country.

This could shrivel young pods prematurely and cause trees to lose their leaves, resulting in a colossal loss of income for growers and a decline in the country's export revenues, it warned. Wildfires that consumed vast swathes of Indonesia this year were driven largely by El Nino, fuelled by climate change and decades of natural landscape destruction, researchers said on Friday.

El Nino was largely to blame for an extreme lack of rainfall in the Southeast Asian archipelago from July to October, according to a report by scientists from the World Weather Attribution group. Climate change, primarily from humans burning fossil fuels, made these atmospheric conditions about three times more likely as well as more intense, they said. The researchers said cutting down forests and draining peatland for farmland were major contributors to the fire disaster, along with mining and logging.

Forest fires in Indonesia have burned through nearly 2.9 million hectares, an area 18 times the size of London, so far in 2026, satellite imagery monitor Nusantara Atlas said on Wednesday. A woman carrying buckets walks with a boy along the Kapuas River amid haze in Sanggau, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, according to the AP.

UN Warns Of Rising Costs Of Inaction

Acting now to counter the devastating effects of El Nino will cost half as much as waiting, the head of the United Nations Development Programme said on Friday. The needs to hedge the impact of El Nino are US 36 billion dollars if you do it now, said Alexander De Croo. If you don't do it, the cost will be 73 billion dollars. De Croo was speaking on the sidelines of the UN climate negotiations in Turkey.

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One of the most contentious questions at the summit is how to finance action in countries most vulnerable to El Nino and climate change, thus saving lives, crops and infrastructure. Not acting is the most expensive climate policy that you could have, De Croo warned. Droughts and floods caused by this year's El Nino are likely to hit hardest in many countries already struggling with severe food insecurity, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation said.

More than half of the 22 highest-risk countries are in Africa. Others are spread across Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean. The greatest concern arises when climatic shocks interact with existing vulnerabilities, FAO chief economist Maximo Torero told AFP this week. In countries already facing conflict, economic crises, high levels of debt or limited access to agricultural inputs, El Nino can further weaken food systems, he said.

El Nino Threatens Global Food Security

As a result, more people may experience acute food insecurity, not only because less food is produced but also because their capacity to access food deteriorates, Torero said. Torero said it was essential to anticipate the impacts of El Nino to protect crops, livestock and access to water, so that food prices did not skyrocket. The current El Nino, forecast to be the most powerful on record, is expected to peak in December.

But the human impact of its associated extreme temperatures, floods and droughts is set to last into 2027 and beyond. El Nino warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds, pressure and rainfall patterns, on top of man-made global warming. Ali Bekhtaoui and Catherine Hours, with AFP bureaus worldwide, contributed to this report.