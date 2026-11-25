An exceptionally strong El Nino is expected to bring a warmer, less snowy winter to most of Canada, but a disrupted polar vortex could still deliver bursts of Arctic air and disruptive storms.

An exceptionally strong El Nino is set to dominate Canada's winter and could make it one of the warmest on record, according to The Weather Network's seasonal outlook.

But a disrupted polar vortex could answer back with bursts of Arctic air and disruptive storms. The forecast for December, January and February calls for a warmer, less snowy winter across most of Canada. It is marked by the potential for extended thaws and more rain than usual in some regions. While a record-warm winter is possible, that does not mean winter is cancelled, said Doug Gillham, the network's senior meteorologist.

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El Nino Drives Warm Winter Forecast

He said it will show up at times, and when it does, it still can be highly disruptive. Driving the outlook is El Nino, the global weather disrupter known to turn up the temperature on Canada's winters. The last El Nino, a recurring climate cycle tied to shifting patches of warm water in the equatorial Pacific, contributed to Canada's warmest winter starting in December 2023.

This El Nino, which forecasts say could peak early this winter, is approaching the strongest ever recorded. But the polar vortex has Gillham on alert. The band of spinning winds that normally keeps Arctic air locked near the North Pole broke down in early November, and could do so again later in the winter.

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While a collapse in the polar vortex is not unusual, it has never broken down this early in November or behaved this way during a strong El Nino, a phenomenon scientists are still trying to unpack, said Gillham. That breakdown allows cold Arctic air to spill south, where it will lower temperatures and set the stage for high-impact storms.

Polar Vortex Breakdown Poses Wild Card

If that were not enough of a wild card, ocean temperatures are warmer than normal, allowing those winter storms to tap into abundant moisture. It adds up to what Gillham calls the easiest and hardest winter forecast he has ever done. He looks for a football metaphor to explain his dilemma: this historic El Nino is a hall-of-fame quarterback not to be bet against, but he is surrounded by a cast of players unlike any he has played with before.

So now you go on upset alert, he said. The cold will probably lose, but it could still raise quite a ruckus at times. While the forecast's mild temperatures may be a relief for some, it could be tough on Canada's winter tourism industry, especially for British Columbia's low alpine regions and much of Ontario and Quebec. The possibility of big rainstorms and mid-season thaws also raises flood concerns, said Gillham.

What forecasters consider normal has shifted as climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, drives up temperatures. Winters have warmed by about 3.7 degrees since the mid-20th century. While mild conditions are set to dominate this winter, conditions still vary by region. In B.C.

Regional Snow and Rain Forecasts Vary

, dry periods are expected to be offset by some stormy stretches punctuated by atmospheric river events, which could nudge the precipitation totals above normal along the coast. The forecast calls for near-normal precipitation across most of the interior, but likely with more rain and less snow than usual.

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The mid- to high-alpine areas should do fine in terms of snow but the lower alpine ski areas may struggle, especially around the North Shore where temperatures could sit right on the margin of rain or snow, Gillham said. Moving over the Rockies and across the Prairies, winter is expected to be inconsistent and elusive, said Gillham.

Mild stretches could be exceptional this winter, but this is also the region where outbursts of cold Arctic air could be most impactful as well. While it is still early, the forecast does not bode well for the coming fire season. With a drier winter expected, a thinner snowpack could translate to an early start to spring wildfires. There are some very concerning signals, said Gillham.

I do not want to be too alarmist this far in advance, I hope we are wrong, but it is a very big cause for concern. In much of Ontario and Quebec, it is shaping up to be a shorter, milder and less snowy winter than the previous two years. Periods of high impact winter weather will be more than offset by extended thaws. In southern areas, it could be a very difficult season for winter recreation, Gillham said.

Atlantic Canada Sees Inconsistent Warmth

The theme of warm, inconsistent winter continues into Atlantic Canada. An active storm track should deliver near-normal precipitation, but with more rain in the mix than usual. Cold air will try to fight at times with exceptional warmth coming from the Atlantic Ocean, setting up some high-impact storms and changeable conditions, Gillham said. The territories can expect a gentler winter.

The snowfall forecast is split from west to east: parts of Yukon and Northwest Territories are expected to see less than normal, while Nunavut could see more than normal. Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips says winter is coming to parts of Canada that have seen mild temperatures, but we have to be patient. His comments came as The Weather Network released its seasonal outlook on November 25, 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026. Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press