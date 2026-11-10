Ivory Coast cocoa output may fall 21 to 25 percent as strong El Nino peaks in December

Ivory Coast meteorology body Sodexam warns that an exceptionally strong El Nino could cut cocoa production by 21 to 25 percent due to lower rainfall, higher temperatures and a longer dry season, threatening grower incomes and state export revenue.

Ivory Coast cocoa production could fall by up to a quarter because of an exceptionally strong El Nino weather phenomenon, meteorologists warned in a note seen by AFP on Tuesday.

The public meteorology body Sodexam estimated the climate episode would bring lower rainfall, higher temperatures and a longer dry season across the west African country. A water deficit and high temperatures may cut cocoa production in the order of 21 percent to 25 percent, the note said. Sodexam attributed the projected decline to the shrivelling and premature drop of young pods and the defoliation of trees. The note was prepared notably for the Ivorian government.

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It warned that lower production could result in a colossal loss of income for growers and a decline in the state export revenues. El Nino warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It brings worldwide changes in winds and rainfall patterns, on top of man-made global warming. The phenomenon is expected to peak in December, but the human impact of its associated extreme temperatures, floods and droughts is set to last into 2027 and beyond.

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Ivory Coast Cocoa Economy Stakes

Ivory Coast is the world leading cocoa producer, responsible for nearly 40 percent of global cocoa output. The crop accounts for 15 percent of the country GDP, supporting roughly five million people in a country of more than 33 million. Cocoa is central to livelihoods and public finances in Ivory Coast. Growers already face rising input costs and uncertain weather from year to year.

The Sodexam note links the expected cocoa losses directly to the El Nino climate episode. It projects a longer dry season than usual and higher temperatures that stress trees and reduce yields. The combination of a water deficit and heat is what drives the shrivelling and premature drop of young pods, as well as defoliation, the note said.

The human impact of extreme temperatures, floods and droughts associated with El Nino is expected to persist well after the phenomenon peaks in December. The note warns of consequences extending into 2027 and beyond. That long horizon raises concerns for Ivory Coast agricultural planning and for the incomes of farming households. Ivory Coast role as the world top cocoa producer means its harvest outlook matters globally.

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Global Impact of Cocoa Shortfall

With nearly 40 percent of global output and 15 percent of national GDP tied to the crop, any climate-driven shortfall carries weight for traders, chocolate makers and government budgets. Roughly five million people in a country of more than 33 million are supported by the crop. A reduction of up to a quarter in Ivory Coast output would be significant for world prices and for the millions of people who depend on the crop.

Ivorian scientists have been working to develop a cocoa bean tough enough to survive the unpredictable weather events that man-made climate change has unleashed around the globe. They are working on bean varieties that need less water. The effort aims to protect farmers and the wider economy from increasingly erratic rainfall and heat. Such work could help stabilise production over the long term, though the immediate El Nino risk remains.

The warning comes as global cocoa markets remain sensitive to any threat to west African supply. The Sodexam note was seen by AFP on Tuesday. The projected production decline of 21 percent to 25 percent is based on expected lower rainfall, higher temperatures and a longer dry season. The note also flags the risk of a colossal loss of income for growers and lower state export revenues.