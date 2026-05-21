El Niño Causing Fewer Tropical Storms Than Average This Hurricane Season

The Canadian Hurricane Centre predicts a slightly below average hurricane season due to the forecasted emergence of a disruptive El Niño climate pattern. The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. Bob Robichaud cites wind shear caused by the El Niño phenomenon, which disrupts hurricane formation, resulting in fewer tropical storms than average.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre predicts a slightly below average hurricane season due to the forecasted emergence of a disruptive El Niño climate pattern. The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

Senior meteorologist Bob Robichaud states that an El Niño event, which is characterized by warmer water rising to the surface of the Pacific Ocean near the equator, is expected to occur around the same time as hurricane season peaks in September. Robichaud explains that the El Niño phenomenon creates wind shear on the western side of the Atlantic, which can disrupt the formation of hurricanes by tearing them apart.

Consequently, fewer tropical storms than average are anticipated to form this season. However, Canadians should still prepare for rough, damaging weather, as one or two named storms per year typically have an impact on Canadian territory. This report was first published on May 21, 2026





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Hurricane Season El Nino Wind Shear Canadian Hurricane Centre

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