Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot will meet Sunday morning for coalition talks after Netanyahu proposed a rotating premiership in a unity government. Eisenkot, tasked with forming a government, has faced divisions within his camp and a December 6 deadline.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot will meet on Sunday morning for coalition talks, Netanyahu's Likud party said, after the incumbent proposed a unity government with a rotation deal for the top job.

Netanyahu and Eisenkot to Meet

A photo from Tuesday, November 10, 2026, shows Netanyahu and Eisenkot posing for a group photo after the swearing-in ceremony for Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. The country held inconclusive elections in late October that left neither main bloc with a majority. Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government after consulting with all parties. Since then, Eisenkot has tried to cobble together a coalition to oust Netanyahu.

Also read At Risk Of Losing Power, Netanyahu Makes Unity Appeal To Rival Eisenkot

He is hemmed in by opposition to relying on Arab-Israeli parties and to possible compromises needed to bring ultra-Orthodox parties on board. Netanyahu and Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot spoke and agreed to meet Sunday at 10:00 (0800GMT) at a hotel in Israel's coastal city of Herzliya, Likud said in a statement published late on Saturday.

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Proposing a unity government in a social media post late on Saturday, Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, said: My responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term. That prompted Eisenkot to respond with an offer of his own to Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party.

In a statement, he said: If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to see how serious it is over the next 24 hours. The day before, Eisenkot had vowed to announce the formation of a new government by the official deadline of December 6, without using the option of a 14-day extension. Eisenkot had been expected to form a coalition with anti-Netanyahu parties, but he instructed his centrist Yashar party to conduct negotiations with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

On Friday, the former military chief turned politician accused Likud of stalling coalition talks in a bid to bring about new elections. Likud has been unwilling to compromise and, over two weeks, refused to put a single concrete proposal on the table, Eisenkot said in a statement. On Saturday, he said the party had not responded to a detailed proposal made earlier.

Opposition Splits on Unity Government

His wide-ranging camp has faced divisions over whether to forge alliances with the ultra-Orthodox parties, the Arab-majority lists, or form a unity government with Likud. Netanyahu's other opponents scoffed at the prime minister's offer of a rotating premiership. Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, which is expected to support an Eisenkot-led government without joining it, wrote: The democratic majority has decided: this bloodstained, neglectful government must go.

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It is time to fulfill the shared will of the entire public, Jews and Arabs alike, and remove Netanyahu this upcoming week. Former prime minister and co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party Yair Lapid called the offer yet another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement. Yashar has so far agreed coalition deals with the left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party.

Arab Party Leader Backs Coalition

Together, they have a combined total of 36 lawmakers -- far short of the 61 needed for a majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament. Meanwhile, Mansour Abbas, the leader of the second Arab-Israeli party, Raam, on Saturday implicitly recognised Hamas as a terror group -- a move that could pave the way for his party to join a coalition led by Eisenkot, who has made condemnation of Hamas a precondition for joining.

Abbas said he would be willing to take part in such a coalition from the start or join at a later stage. In an interview with Israel's Channel 12, Abbas noted that the two Arab-majority parties, his Raam and the Joint List, supported a bill this week to set up a commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023 security failures which described Hamas as a terror group, thereby acknowledging the designation.

He said he had refused to make such a statement in the past knowing that an explicit recognition could have negative ramifications within Israel's Arab community and in relations with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.