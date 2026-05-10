Eileen Rouse: Goulais River’s Only Free-Standing Postal Office

Eileen Rouse, a dedicated postmistress, established Goulais River’s only free-standing postal office in 1958. She served the community for over half a century, providing convenience and personal connections to her customers.

From the archives of the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library : Letters, packages, supplies, camaraderie, and even baby weighing: all things that could be found in a good old-fashioned rural post office , and which were certainly found in Eileen Rouse ’s.

Eileen established Goulais River’s only free-standing postal office in 1958 at the end of her parents’ driveway off Highway 552 West. It was set inside a small, yellow-framed, 16 x 18-foot structure built by her father, Peter Rouse. The Rouse family, headed by Eileen’s parents, Peter and Violet of St. Joseph Island, moved to Goulais when they purchased a sheep farm.

A handful of postmasters and postmistresses in the area preceded Eileen, with the earliest record being Andrew McAuley in the mid 1880’s. He operated an outlet out of his farmhouse and was famously known to transport mail from Goulais to Sault Ste Marie by dog sled in the winter. Until that point, though, no one had provided a postal service from a free-standing structure, an achievement that 18-year-old Rouse attained when postmistress Mrs. John Jones retired.

A 1976 Sault Star article shared that Mrs. Jones had encouraged Eileen to begin a postal career shortly after her high school graduation. Little did they know it would kickstart a half-century career in servicing the community. Many changes occurred over Eileen’s decades in service, from moving the yellow-framed structure to Highway 17N in 1961 to purchasing a larger office trailer after 14 years in business.

The shop even saw a transition of furry friends as visitors were greeted by Candy the dog in the early years, and in the later years, by P.T. Fitz the cat, a stray who befriended Rouse three years before her death in 2008. Regulars enjoyed the convenience and charm of visiting Eileen’s homey post office rather than making the city trek to the large post office on Queen Street.

When they visited Eileen, they were visiting someone who knew their names, where they lived, and the goings-on of their lives. It was this dedication that earned Eileen two very important distinctions in 2007: the Goulais River Long Service Award in memory of logger David Fleury, and a Canada Post 50-Years of Service Award. This article was written using information compiled from the Sault Star Collection at the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library.

Each week, the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library and its Archives provide SooToday readers with a glimpse of the city’s past. Find out more about what the Public Library has to offer at www.ssmpl.ca and look for more "Remember This?

" columns here. Sources: Sault Star- Fri, Dec 31, 1976 Sault Star- Jan 3, 1977 Sault Star- Sat, Jan 26, 200





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Eileen Rouse Goulais River Postal Office Rural Post Office Postmaster Postmistress David Fleury Canada Post Sault Ste. Marie Public Library Sootoday Remember This?

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