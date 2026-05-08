Eight suspects in custody after ‘smash-and-grab’ robberies captured on video

Halton police have made arrests in connection with a series of smash-and-grab robberies that were captured on video. The suspects are believed to have targeted several businesses in the area of the 401 and the QEW. The video footage has been circulating on social media, and police are continuing to investigate the case.

Eight suspects are in custody following a series of ‘smash-and-grab’ robberies captured on video, according to Halton police. The incidents occurred in the area of the 401 and the QEW, and the suspects are believed to have targeted several businesses.

The video footage, which has been circulating on social media, shows the suspects fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle. Police are continuing to investigate the case and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to identify the remaining suspects.





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Smash-And-Grab Robberies Suspects Halton Police Video Investigation

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