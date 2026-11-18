A Cairo court has suspended the trial of Lina Attalah, editor-in-chief of Mada Masr, pending a decision on her defense's request to recuse the presiding judge. The suspension follows allegations of procedural irregularities and ongoing international criticism regarding press freedom in Egypt.

A Cairo court on Wednesday suspended proceedings in the trial of the chief editor of Egypt's most prominent independent news outlet, Mada Masr, after a defence request for the judge's recusal.

The court halted the case a week after it had postponed the hearing, in which Lina Attalah faces up to a year in prison on charges of publishing false news and operating a website without a licence. Proceedings are suspended until a separate court rules on the recusal request scheduled for November 26. This development marks a temporary pause in a legal battle that has drawn intense global scrutiny.

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Attalah Defence Challenges Judge Mubarak Bias

The defence argued that Judge Mohamed Mubarak had already formed a conviction against Attalah. They cited his previous ruling against her in a separate case last month, which was described by observers as a rush trial lacking proper legal due process. In an interview with AFP last week, Attalah said the judge had insisted that this is a simple case that required no time for proper legal preparation or consideration of evidence.

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The procedural issues escalated when, in the presence of her eight-lawyer defence team, Mubarak appointed his own lawyer for Attalah. He then proceeded to write the defence statement on her behalf, a move critics termed legally irregular. Following these actions, the judge fined her three million Egyptian pounds, which amounts to about 56,000 US dollars. He also ordered the immediate closure of Mada Masr's operations.

Wednesday's case was a retrial, triggered after she learned during the October trial that she had in 2024 received a one-year prison sentence in absentia. This prior sentence was handed down without her knowledge, compounding the procedural complaints. The prosecution of Attalah has drawn sharp criticism from the United Nations and various human rights groups. The UN has criticized what it called widening attacks on press freedom in Egypt.

UN Questions Due Process in Press Freedom Crackdown

The UN statement noted that Attalah's prosecution raised serious questions about due process and fair-trial guarantees. These concerns highlight a broader pattern of judicial handling of media cases in the country. Mada Masr, which has survived a more than a decade-long crackdown on press freedom in Egypt, says it had applied for a licence several times.

However, its applications have gone largely unanswered by authorities, leaving the outlet in a legal gray area. Cairo has long been criticized for its rights record in the region. The international community continues to watch the situation closely as it affects the broader landscape of independent journalism. It currently holds 26 journalists behind bars, a number that includes six members of the fact-checking platform Matsadaash.

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Their simultaneous arrest in September sparked international outcry and renewed calls for reform. The suspension of the trial does not resolve the underlying charges or the closure order. The legal process remains in flux as courts determine the validity of the recusal request.