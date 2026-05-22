Efficient Investing: How to Optimize and Customize Portfolios using Low-Cost ETFs

The article provides guidance on creating efficient and customized portfolios using low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track broadly diversified portfolios of stocks and bonds. It offers tips on optimizing, extending, and customizing portfolios, explores interesting market niches, and discusses the importance of factors such as past performance, volatility, and premium-to-NAV ratios when selecting ETFs.

We begin with investing on 'easy mode' using low-cost ETFs that track broadly-diversified portfolios of stocks and bonds . They provide a handy and effective way to capture market returns and are well-suited to novices and experts alike.

The guide then travels deeper into the markets to examine ways to optimize, extend, and customize portfolios. It includes specialized strategies and explores interesting market niches ranging from popular dividend and factor portfolios to actively managed ETFs. Generally speaking, we prefer ETFs with at least five years of market history and ideally those that lived through the stock market crash of 2020.

We also favor ETFs that trade frequently with high average volumes, with low average bid-ask spreads, and modest average premiums to net asset values. Their returns, volatilities, and past performance also factor into the mix. You can examine data for each of our top ETFs in the table on the next page and a wider selection of large ETFs, with at least three years of trading history, online





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Low-Cost Etfs Broadly Diversified Portfolios Stocks And Bonds Gain Market Returns Optimize Extend And Customize Portfolios Explore Market Niches Specialized Strategies Actively Managed Etfs Avoid Etfs With Limited Market History Prefer Etfs That Traded Competently During Sto Trade Frequently High Average Volumes Low Average Bid-Ask Spreads And Modest Average Premiums To Net Asset Values Analyze Past Performance Volatility And Premium-To-NAV Ratios

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