Effective Bullpen Day Results in Victory

The Toronto Blue Jays won their game against the Minnesota Twins, thanks to an effective bullpen day, as seen by their lineup's poor offensive performance. The game ended a close win, with one run and a few hits.

Jays, I clearly asked for more than two runs today. I hate bullpen day s, but they seem to work. The Jays game up just one run, on seven hits, with 14 strikeouts.

It is tough to argue with success. The Jays used six pitchers: Spencer Miles was the bulk guy, going 3.2 innings, allowing two hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. Brandon Fisher gave up the only run again the Jays, a solo home run by Matt Vierling in the sixth inning, getting two strikeouts. Tyler Rogers gave up a hit and got a strikeout in the eighth.

Louis Varland pitched the ninth and tenth (I was surprised when he came back out in the 10th, after throwing 20 pitches in the ninth). He ended up throwing 26 pitches, and didn’t allow the Manfred Man to score, giving up two hits, with two strikeout in his two innings. Offensively? We did almost nothing





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Toronto Blue Jays Minnesota Twins Bullpen Day Effective Bullpen Run Hits Strikes Out Offensive Performance Effective Defensive Play Sosa Varsho Varland Rogers

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