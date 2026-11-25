The Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy says up to 56 per cent of Canadian students cannot read by Grade 4 and calls for a shift to evidence-based structured literacy. Experts agree on the problem but question some data.

An education think tank is pushing for Canadian schools to adopt a new approach to teaching children how to read in reports analyzing early grade literacy across the country.

More than one in three Ontario students, 38 per cent, cannot read by the end of Grade 3, according to the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy. Depending on the province, between 20 per cent and 56 per cent of students cannot read by Grade 4. Those figures refer to students not meeting the provincial reading standard without assistance. The study cited a 2022 report from the Ontario Human Rights Commission, which references data from 2018 to 2019.

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Literacy at All Time Low

The public policy think tank published two reports this month, one claiming literacy in Canada is at an all-time low. The organization calls for reforms to improve Grade 3 literacy rates. Today's Grade 10 students are two to three years behind in reading compared with their peers 25 years ago, the report said.

David Hunt, the organization's research director, said in an email Wednesday that we anticipate literacy has fallen further in recent years, partly due to the impact of COVID-19 learning loss. Anecdotally, I have been overwhelmed by the number of teachers, professors and parents who have said these numbers match their experience, Hunt said. The analyses were published on Nov. 13 and Nov. 18 and were based on provincial assessments for Grade 3 and Grade 4 students.

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The foundation focused on those grades because they mark a critical turning point when children shift from learning to read to reading to learn. Evidence suggests that those who do not know how to read by Grade 4 will not acquire the skill until adulthood, or may never become literate, the analyses said. The report noted Alberta appeared to lead other provinces in literacy after rolling out evidence-based reforms in 2021.

Provincial Literacy Figures

The province achieved 80 per cent literacy in 2021 based on its Grade 4 Progress in International Reading Study tests. The foundation called Manitoba's Grade 3 reading results most concerning, citing that 44.9 per cent of students met provincial reading standards in 2024. In British Columbia, 30 per cent of Grade 4 students did not meet the proficiency benchmark in the Foundation Skills Assessment results.

In Quebec, 31 per cent of Grade 4 students did not meet provincial literacy standards in 2021. However, the foundation said other provincial assessments do not look any better. Alicia Smith, executive director of Dyslexia Canada, said the report highlights key issues but is missing more recent data.

A 2025-26 report on Ontario's EQAO test results shows 25 per cent of Grade 3 students are not on track, though the percentage meeting reading and writing standards has increased slightly since 2023. Overall, I would say I agree with their conclusion that reading for Grade 3 students in Canada is really problematic, and that tracks with what we are seeing in other international assessment data, Smith said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.

Smith said she agrees literacy rates have been trending down since the early 2000s. However, she disagreed with the report's conclusion that Alberta appears to be the literacy leader while suggesting little progress in many parts of the country. There is a lot that has actually been happening in early literacy instruction nationally, Smith said. There has been curriculum change in almost every single province.

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Universal Early Screening

Nearly every province has brought in universal early screening, a standardized assessment that aims to ensure children have the foundational skills for reading. Dr. Linda Siegel, a reading disabilities expert and researcher who consulted for the OHRC report, said she agrees with the Aristotle Foundation's conclusions.

I think the report is really excellent because they have captured the essence of what the problem is, that students are not adequately taught how to read, Siegel, a retired University of British Columbia professor, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Wednesday. There are outmoded theories and methods that are used, and they very clearly outline them based on what was written in the report.

However, she said the statistics may not be accurate. As an example, she said the tests do not consider students who are slower readers. I think we have to be careful about those statistics because it is based on certain kinds of testing, which do not really capture all there is about literacy, she said.

Structured Literacy Method

For example, students may have trouble decoding individual words, but we do not know because these tests are based on reading comprehension, and they are also timed, so you have to go relatively quickly. David Livingstone, a senior fellow with the foundation, said his research and the Right to Read inquiry report found the need for most schools to switch from a balanced literacy approach to an evidence-based structured literacy method for teaching students to read and write.

Balanced literacy assumes learners just catch on based on cueing systems, similar to how infants learn language, according to the report. While it places importance on books and texts, it lacks sufficient direct instruction. With this approach, Livingstone said students do not break words down into their component parts, their syllables and the sounds of words.

What they are doing instead is being encouraged to try to guess at the whole word in its context, said Livingstone, an honorary research associate at Vancouver Island University, in a video interview.