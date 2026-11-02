Edmonton Weather: Warm Spell Brings Above-Freezing Temperatures in November

Edmonton residents can expect unseasonably warm temperatures reaching up to 10 C this week as snow melts and fog clears, with colder air potentially arriving by mid-November.

Edmonton is experiencing a significant shift in atmospheric conditions as November begins, characterized by a stark contrast to typical early winter chill. A warm airmass has settled over the province, driving daytime highs into the 5 C to 10 C range throughout the current week. This unexpected warmth is causing rapid melting of recent snowfall and clearing the persistent fog that marked the start of the month.

Temperature Trends Defy Seasonal Norms

Residents can expect temperatures to remain a handful of degrees above 0 C during the afternoon hours, which is effectively putting a good dent in the remaining snow cover across the city. Meteorological models indicate that the snow cover is likely to disappear entirely, or nearly so, by mid-week. This warm spell is projected to persist right through to the middle of next week, with some long-range indications suggesting it could extend even further.

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Morning Lows and Fog Patches Expected

Despite the daytime warmth, morning lows are projected to sit just two or three degrees below 0 C, creating conditions where freeze-thaw cycles dominate the daily weather pattern. There may be fog patches that redevelop on Tuesday morning, following a day of melting snow on Monday. By the evening of Monday, cloudy periods are expected to return, with temperatures dropping to around 3 C by 9 pm.

Detailed Daily Forecast Breakdown

The hourly and 7-day forecast provided by the CTVNewsEdmonton.ca weather hub outlines specific conditions for the coming days. Today features dissipating fog and sunny skies with a few clouds, reaching a high of 6 C. Tonight will bring cloudy periods with a low of 3 C. Tuesday starts partly cloudy with a morning low of -3 C and an afternoon high of 7 C.

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Wednesday continues the partly cloudy pattern with a morning low of -2 C and a high of 8 C. Thursday is expected to be mainly sunny with a low of -2 C and a high of 7 C. Friday will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a late-day shower, with temperatures ranging from a low of -2 C to a high of 9 C.

Long-Range Outlook and Next Steps

As the week progresses, Saturday is forecast to be partly cloudy with a morning low of 0 C and an afternoon high of 8 C. While the first half of the month appears packed with above-average days, long-range modelling indicates a potential flip to some colder temperatures starting in mid-November. This suggests that the current unseasonable warmth is temporary, and residents should prepare for a return to more typical winter conditions later in the month.