Edmonton faces a significant temperature drop this week. Highs will fall to single digits by Tuesday and enter sub-zero territory by Friday, with a dry spell expected next week.

A significant shift in atmospheric conditions is moving over Alberta, bringing noticeably cooler air to the Edmonton region over the coming days. Temperatures in Edmonton reached a high of 11 C on Monday, but residents should expect a sharp decline, with highs dropping to 4 C or 5 C by Tuesday. This cooling trend sets the stage for a prolonged period of winter-like conditions that will impact daily commutes, heating requirements, and outdoor activities across the province.

Temperatures Plummet Below Freezing This Week

The temperature trajectory indicates a rapid transition from late autumn mildness to early winter severity. While Wednesday and Thursday may see highs of one to three degrees above zero Celsius, the shift becomes more permanent by Friday. Starting on Friday, the Edmonton area will experience a lengthy stretch of sub-zero Celsius highs. Morning lows are projected to plummet into the negative 10 Celsius range by the weekend, signaling the full arrival of colder air masses in the central Alberta region.

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No Heavy Snow Expected in Central Alberta

Unlike the heavy snow currently affecting southern parts of the province, the Edmonton region will largely avoid significant precipitation during this cooling event. The heavy snow systems impacting southern Alberta on Tuesday and Wednesday will remain well to the south of the Edmonton area. Consequently, residents in central Alberta will experience the cool down primarily through reduced temperatures rather than wet or snowy weather. There is only a slight chance of flurries or light snow in central Alberta, including possible light flakes in Edmonton, particularly on Saturday.

Heavy Snowfall Impacts Southern Alberta

In contrast to the dry conditions expected in Edmonton, snowfall warnings have been issued for southern Alberta, including the City of Calgary and areas to the south and east. Approximately 10 to 25 centimeters of snow is possible, starting on Tuesday and tapering off late Wednesday in the southeast corner of the province. While the City of Red Deer and its surrounding areas are not included in the formal warning, some light snow is still possible there on Tuesday night. These warnings highlight the stark climatic differences between the northern and southern parts of the province during this weather event.

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Extended Cold Spell and Dry Spell Ahead

Looking at the long-range forecast, daytime highs are set to hover in the negative 2 C to negative 5 C range from this Friday through at least the middle of next week. This extended cold period suggests that winter conditions will persist for several days without immediate relief. However, there are indications that temperatures could rise slightly towards the end of next week, with a possibility of a few days returning to slightly above zero Celsius. Following the weekend, the region will enter a dry spell for next week, with no significant chance of snow.

Detailed Daily Forecast for Edmonton

The specific forecast for Edmonton and the surrounding area outlines the daily fluctuations. Today is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 5 C. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of negative 9 C. On Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies will prevail with a morning low of negative 5 C and an afternoon high of 2 C. Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with a morning low of negative 6 C and a high of 3 C. Friday will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of negative 2 C.

Saturday brings a 30% chance of flurries or light snow, with a morning low of negative 8 C and a high of negative 4 C. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a morning low of negative 10 C and an afternoon high of negative 5 C. These detailed projections allow residents to plan for the significant drop in temperatures and prepare for the sub-zero conditions that define the latter part of this week.