The Vital Signs 2026 report indicates 81 percent of Edmontonians love living in the city. The Edmonton Community Foundation survey highlights community belonging and family engagement as key drivers of happiness amidst affordability concerns.

The Vital Signs 2026 report reveals a stark contrast between public debates on urban development and the genuine affection residents hold for their city. Despite visible tensions regarding infill housing and bike lane installations, a new comprehensive assessment shows that the vast majority of Edmontonians are deeply satisfied with their lives in the capital. This positive sentiment stands out clearly against the backdrop of ongoing civic discourse, suggesting that the noise of political disagreement does not reflect the daily reality for most citizens.

Overwhelming Resident Pride in Edmonton

The Edmonton Community Foundation released this annual assessment, which demonstrates that 81 percent of participating Edmontonians described their city as a great place to live. Furthermore, 78 percent of respondents stated they felt proud of Edmonton, indicating a strong emotional connection to their home environment. An even higher percentage, 91 percent, viewed the city as a diverse and welcoming community for all its inhabitants. These figures suggest that social cohesion and inclusivity remain strong pillars of the local identity.

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Financial Security Challenges Persist

Despite the high levels of satisfaction, financial stability remains a significant concern for many households in the region. The Vital Signs 2026 report identifies affordability as a critical factor influencing quality of life, with one in three households struggling to meet their monthly financial obligations. Additionally, 64 percent of Edmontonians expect the cost of living to increase further over the next twelve months. This anxiety is driven primarily by the rising costs of rent and mortgage payments, which top the list of financial worries for a third of all households.

Community Engagement Boosts Well-Being

Data from the Edmonton Community Foundation shows that active participation in local events and groups significantly enhances resident happiness. Forty-six percent of Edmontonians actively participated in their community, with this figure rising to 61 percent among families with young children. Residents who reported higher levels of community activity were twice as likely to experience a strong sense of belonging and report a positive quality of life. This correlation highlights the importance of social connections in mitigating the stress of economic pressures.

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Importance of Belonging for Young Families

The Vital Signs 2026 report specifically notes that a sense of belonging is more important than infrastructure improvements or affordability for households with small children. The University of Alberta research component of the report supports the idea that helping young families thrive requires more than just reducing financial burdens. It emphasizes the need for creating opportunities for connection, participation, and community belonging. This finding suggests that social infrastructure is as vital as physical infrastructure for family well-being.

Strategic Recommendations for Future Stability

Based on these findings, the Edmonton Community Foundation issued a series of recommendations aimed at supporting long-term stability for all residents. The report advises expanding free or low-cost community programming in public spaces to encourage broader engagement. It also calls for addressing affordability pressures related to housing and groceries, alongside increased investment in libraries, community leagues, and recreation centres. These strategic steps are designed to foster an environment where economic challenges do not overshadow the social benefits of living in the city.