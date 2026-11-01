Edmonton Valley Zoo Honors Deceased Animals with Day of the Dead Ofrenda

Edmonton Valley Zoo creates an ofrenda for over 100 deceased animals since 1959, honoring them during Day of the Dead celebrations in collaboration with the Mexican Society.

The Edmonton Valley Zoo is marking a significant cultural milestone by honoring its deceased animals for the first time in its history during the Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos. Zookeepers have constructed an elaborate Mexican ofrenda to remember more than one hundred animals that have passed away since the river valley zoo opened its doors in nineteen fifty-nine.

Creating a Unique Memorial ofrenda

This special altar differs from traditional human memorials because it focuses on pets and important animals, particularly those associated with the zoo. While the ofrenda typically features photographs of humans, this display highlights creatures like Cactus, a twenty-seven-year-old porcupine who died last year. Cactus was well-known among visitors for her distinct love of corn on the cob.

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Snacks, toys, and written tributes are placed beside photographs to illustrate what made each animal unique. Amanda Bryce, the special events coordinator, noted that Cactus was remembered as a lovable and charming little porcupine with the biggest nose. She was also famous for stealing fruit while sharing enclosures with sloths.

Recognizing Animal Grief and Bond

Bryce explained that the creation of the altar has become an emotional experience, particularly for the zookeepers who work closely with the animals daily. She emphasized that animal grief is a very real form of loss that is not always given the time and space to be felt properly. Zookeepers often view these animals as part of their family, making their loss very difficult.

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The ofrenda provides a necessary space for staff to honor these deep relationships. Bryce stated that this display allows the team to process their emotions and celebrate the lives of the animals they have cared for over the years.

Community Collaboration and Cultural Significance

The memorial was created in close collaboration with the Mexican Society of Edmonton, fostering a strong connection between the zoo and the local community. Angelica Cruz, a board member of the Mexican Society, highlighted the importance of celebrating pets and animals because they share our lives constantly. She noted that whether they are service dogs, horses, or other companions, these animals are integral parts of our daily existence.

Cruz expressed amazement at the city and the zoo for their involvement in this cultural tradition. She emphasized that the celebration is for everyone, welcoming people from all backgrounds to participate. Until Sunday, visitors are encouraged to bring photographs of their own deceased pets to add to the altar, further enriching the collective memory of the space.

Final Celebrations and Farewell

Sunday will mark the conclusion of the Day of the Dead celebrations at the zoo with a festive program. The event will feature a violinist and a mariachi band, along with traditional Mexican treats. This final day serves as a farewell to Edmonton's beloved animals, allowing the community to come together.

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Cruz reminded attendees that Day of the Dead is not necessarily about mourning but is more of a celebration of life. The event aims to honor the legacy of the animals while bringing the community together in a spirit of respect and joy.