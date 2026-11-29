Edmonton Transit Service begins winter schedule with reduced holiday hours. Detailed guide to bus and LRT changes, free NYE transit, and route adjustments in Capilano and Glenora.

Edmonton Transit Service officially transitions to its winter operational schedule starting today, adjusting bus and Light Rail Transit ( LRT) frequencies to align with seasonal ridership patterns. This comprehensive update modifies service across multiple corridors, implements specific reduced schedules for the upcoming holiday period, and introduces free transit access during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Holiday Schedule And Reduced Service Times

Transit service reductions will commence immediately to reflect lower winter demand, with specific adjustments mandated by the school calendar and public holidays. All buses are scheduled to operate on a reduced weekday service framework throughout the final week of December, beginning with December 21, 22, 23, and 24. On December 25, both buses and the LRT will utilize reduced Sunday schedules, followed by Saturday schedules on December 26. The final days of the year, December 28, 29, 30, and 31, will also maintain this reduced weekday service model. On December 31, from the start of operations until 6 p.m., all buses will continue on reduced weekday service, but starting at 6 p.m. and continuing until the end of service, all transit riders can board buses, LRT, and the Downtown Area Transit Service (DATS) for free. Some routes will also have extended service until 3 a.m. On January 1, buses and the LRT will operate using Sunday schedules, and regular weekday service resumes on buses and the LRT on January 4.

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Transit Center Reassignments For Efficiency

Operational efficiency improvements require the reassignment of three bus bays at the Meadows Transit Centre to reduce congestion. Route 507 Southgate bay changes from Bay H to Bay G, while Route 506 Davies Bay moves from Bay L to Bay I. Additionally, On Demand Service shifts from Bay G to Bay H. Two bays at the Lewis Farms Transit Centre are also reassigned: Route 912 Jasper Place moves from Bay H to Bay D, and Route 922 Rosenthal moves from Bay D to Bay H. Updated transit centre maps will be added online starting Sunday to reflect these physical changes.

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On Demand Transit Route Adjustments

The Edmonton Transit Service is refining its On Demand Transit network to optimize coverage and improve connectivity across specific neighborhoods. A new On Demand Transit stop will be added in the Capilano Seniors' Zone at Braemar School with service to the Capilano Transit Centre and the Bonnie Doon LRT stop effective November 29. With the reopening of the Wellington Bridge, On Demand Transit will be cancelled in the Glenora area with the return of regular service on Routes 2 and 2-Owl. Furthermore, the On Demand Transit stop for the Downtown Seniors' Zone and Riverdale on 102A Avenue will be returned to its original location at the CN Loop at the Royal Alberta Museum. At Jasper Place Transit Centre, the On Demand Transit stop will move to Bay G.

Rider Guidance And Official Resources

Riders are advised to consult official resources for the most current information regarding these widespread schedule modifications. Signage will be posted at the affected stops to direct riders through the transition period, ensuring minimal disruption to daily commutes. More information on bus stop closures, route changes, and service impacts can be found online. These adjustments are designed to balance service availability with operational efficiency during the winter months.