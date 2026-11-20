The Stadium Plaza apartments in Edmonton are fully vacated after thieves stole heating pipes, costing $461,000 in repairs and prompting tenant evictions due to severe safety hazards.

The Stadium Plaza apartments, a six-storey residential complex in central Edmonton, have been officially closed and evacuated following a critical infrastructure failure caused by criminal activity. A judge mandated that the building at 86 Street be completely vacated by noon on Friday, marking the final step in a prolonged deterioration of safety and habitability for the residents. The immediate trigger for the closure was the theft of copper pipes, which disabled the heating system and rendered the units uninhabitable during the cold season.

Copper Theft Shatters Heating Infrastructure

The primary catalyst for the building's shutdown was the stripping of copper pipes from the heating system by thieves, a crime that left the property without heat. Court documents revealed that the estimated cost to repair this damaged infrastructure is $461,000, with the restoration work projected to take between three and four months to complete. Workers were seen erecting fencing around the perimeter of the building on Friday afternoon to secure the site, while sheets of plywood leaned against the foundation, presumably to board up windows and doors after the tenants had been removed.

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Decade of Safety Hazards and Criminal Activity

The Stadium Plaza, which opened just two years ago, had been plagued by a relentless series of safety violations and criminal incidents long before the heating system failed. Court filings detailed a litany of issues including squatters occupying vacant units, drug use in suites and common areas, and persistent gang activity. Residents also reported broken elevators, excessive noise at all hours, and a constant police presence, indicating that the building had become a focal point for illegal behavior rather than a safe residential space.

Resident Accounts of Assault and Neglect

Former tenant Paige Parenteau, who resided in the building since February, described a daily reality of fear and neglect to reporters before her eviction. Parenteau stated that individuals were breaking into apartments and reported being assaulted less than two weeks prior to her departure. She noted that she sent multiple emails and recordings detailing these problems to the landlord but felt she received more support from police officers than from the building owners, describing her relationship with law enforcement as a "bestie friendship" due to the frequency of their visits.

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Financial Default and Receiver Appointment

The legal and financial foundation of the Stadium Plaza collapsed over the course of several months, leading to the current emergency. The building's owner began defaulting on payments in January, and a receiver was officially appointed at the end of August to manage the property. Court documents indicate that the receiver's current plan is to execute necessary repairs, specifically the heating system restoration, before listing the property for sale, although a representative declined to comment on the ground on Friday.

Low Occupancy and Immediate Displacement

Despite the severe conditions, the occupancy rate at the Stadium Plaza was alarmingly low, with court filings showing that residents with valid leases occupied only 12 of the 78 suites in the building. Tenants were notified late last month to find new housing, and the judge's order for a full vacation by noon on Friday ensured the complete removal of all occupants. The eviction affects the remaining residents who have since been forced to seek alternative accommodations, marking the end of operations for the troubled complex at 86 Street less than a block north of Commonwealth Stadium.