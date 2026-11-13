Edmonton seizes 98 cats from downtown property, charges laid under Animal Protection Act

Edmonton Animal Care and Control seized 98 cats from a downtown home after a lengthy investigation. The facility has paused intake of healthy stray animals as it operates at more than double its capacity.

Edmonton officials seized 98 cats from a single residential property in the downtown area on Thursday. The city confirmed on Friday that the animals were living in extremely cramped conditions.

Officials Seize Cats From Downtown Property

The seizure followed a lengthy investigation by Animal Care and Control into concerns about the animals welfare and housing. The ACCC executed a search warrant before removing the cats from the property. During the investigation, the people involved were fined multiple times, the city said. They now face charges under the Animal Protection Act.

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The cats are undergoing veterinary exams. The ACCC has paused intake of healthy stray animals as of Friday because it is operating at more than double its maximum capacity. The pause includes dogs, cats and other animals. It will remain in place until further notice.

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The agency cannot accept new strays until the 98 seized cats are processed, examined and relocated. Director of Animal Care and Park Rangers John Wilson said, Our priority is ensuring these animals receive the care and attention they need. He added that an operation of this scale requires significant resources. Wilson said the ACCC appreciates the public patience and understanding.

He noted the sudden influx of nearly one hundred animals has stretched the agency logistical capabilities beyond standard operating limits. The ACCC has directed the public to official channels for guidance on handling stray animals while the facility manages the crisis. The pause applies broadly to all species currently in the ACCC system, not just felines. The scale of the seizure indicates a prolonged period of neglect that had previously resulted in financial penalties for the property occupants.

Investigation Led To Search Warrant

Previous warnings were insufficient to rectify the situation. The city said the investigation involved concerns about the welfare and housing of the animals. The search warrant and seizure were carried out after that lengthy investigation. The 98 cats were removed from a single residential property located in the downtown area.

The city confirmed the removal and the conditions on Friday. Veterinary exams are ongoing for the seized cats. The ACCC is managing the influx while its facility operates well beyond its normal capacity. The pause on intake covers healthy stray animals of all kinds.

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It does not apply only to cats. Dogs and other animals are also affected by the temporary suspension. The agency said the pause will last until further notice. Residents who find a stray animal in the meantime are advised to consult specific resources through official channels.

Owners Face Animal Protection Charges

The city said the people involved were fined multiple times during the investigation. They now face charges under the Animal Protection Act. The operation required significant resources, according to Wilson. He said the ACCC appreciates the public patience and understanding during the capacity crisis.

Until the 98 cats are processed, examined and relocated, the ACCC cannot accept new strays. The facility is operating at more than double its maximum capacity. The city has not said when the pause will be lifted. It remains in place until further notice while the seized cats receive care and attention.