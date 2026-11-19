The City of Edmonton and contractor Ledcor have reopened the 9 Avenue and 111 Street intersection following critical phase work for the Capital Line South LRT Extension.

The City of Edmonton has officially celebrated a significant infrastructure milestone with the reopening of the intersection at 9 Avenue west of 111 Street. This event marks the successful completion of the first phase of the Capital Line South LRT Extension project. The reopening occurred on Wednesday afternoon, signaling the end of a prolonged construction period that had disrupted local traffic patterns for several months.

Restored Traffic Access On 111 Street

Drivers currently have access to restored lanes in each direction on 111 Street. The reopened segment extends from south of the Blackmud Creek Bridge all the way to Anthony Henday Drive. This restoration is a direct result of efforts by the City of Edmonton and the project contractor, Ledcor, to alleviate traffic congestion for commuters using this major arterial road.

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Contractor Ledcor Completes Critical Underground Work

The intersection area was fully closed in August to allow for essential construction activities. Eva Cheung, the LRT expansion supervisor for the City of Edmonton, stated that the full closure at 9 Avenue allowed Ledcor to complete critical underground, road, and utility work for the future alignment. Residents and commuters can now see the track crossing the intersection, a visible sign of the progress made during this phase.

Impact On Twin Brooks Neighbourhood Residents

The construction process presented significant challenges for the local community, particularly residents of the Twin Brooks neighbourhood. These residents lost full access to the area twice during the construction season due to the required intersection closures. Cheung acknowledged the difficulty of undergoing two full intersection closures within a community that already has limited access, expressing gratitude for the patience of residents, businesses, and commuters as crews worked long hours.

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Future Capital Line South LRT Extension Timeline

Construction on the broader Capital Line South LRT Extension project began in May 2025. The City of Edmonton projects that Phase 1 of this extensive transit expansion will be completed in 2029. The project is designed to extend the LRT line 4.5 kilometres south and southwest, connecting Century Park to the Heritage Valley Transit Centre and Park & Ride at Heritage Valley Trail and Ellerslie Road SW.

Strategic Transit Development Goals

This expansion represents a major investment in Edmonton's public transportation infrastructure. The goal is to provide efficient transit options for residents traveling from the southern suburbs to the city centre. The completion of Phase 1 and the subsequent phases will significantly alter the transportation landscape for the Twin Brooks neighbourhood and the wider Capital Line South corridor.