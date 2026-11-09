Edmonton Remembrance Day 2024: Complete Ceremony Guide

Explore the full schedule for Edmonton Remembrance Day 2024 ceremonies across Alberta. View times, locations, and special events for military salutes and parades.

A series of solemn public ceremonies are scheduled to honor veterans across Edmonton and surrounding Alberta communities on Wednesday. These events range from military artillery salutes at the Legislature to community parades in Old Strathcona and West Edmonton Mall. The collective observance serves as a vital moment for public reflection on the sacrifices made by armed forces members. Attendees are encouraged to check specific local details as schedules vary by location. This comprehensive guide outlines the key events and logistical information for those wishing to participate.

Edmonton Core Ceremony Schedule

The City of Edmonton and the Loyal Edmonton Regiment are jointly hosting a primary service at Edmonton City Hall on Wednesday. The doors for indoor seating will open at 9:15 a.m. on a first-come-first-served basis. The formal service begins at 10 a.m. and will also be viewable outdoors in Sir Winston Churchill Square. This joint effort underscores the strong partnership between local municipal government and military heritage groups.

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Alberta's oldest war monument, the Beverly Memorial Cenotaph, will also observe the day at 4001 118 Ave. NW. A church service will commence at 9:30 a.m. at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church prior to the main ceremony. The official ceremony at the Cenotaph is set for 10:50 a.m. Traffic closures will be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to ensure safety. Specifically, 47 Street will be closed from 119 Avenue to 118 Avenue. Additionally, 118 Avenue will be blocked from 47 Street to 39 Street during the event hours.

Legislature Artillery Salute and Performances

Army reserve gunners from the Edmonton-based 20th Field Regiment will conduct a significant military salute at the Alberta Legislature at 11 a.m. They will utilize 105-millimetre howitzers with blank ammunition to mark the occasion. Guests attending this specific event are strongly advised to bring ear plugs due to the loud noise generated by the weapons. This display provides a unique opportunity for the public to witness military artillery in action.

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The Royal Canadian Artillery Band will provide musical performances both before and after the artillery salute. Attendees will have the chance to speak directly with the gunners after the firing concludes. Visitors can also get a closer look at the artillery pieces during this post-ceremony period. This interactive element allows for deeper engagement with the veterans and military personnel involved.

Community Parades and Regional Events

In Old Strathcona, the South Alberta Light Horse Regiment hosts its annual remembrance ceremony at Light Horse Park. A parade will commence at Holy Trinity Anglicural Church at 10037 84 Ave. at 9:50 a.m. The regiment will then march to the park to join the service by 10:45 a.m. This tradition maintains a strong historical presence in the neighborhood. It offers a visible tribute to military history within a residential context.

Further north, the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum at 10440 108 Ave. NW will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum will host a ceremony accompanied by performances from the Edmonton Heritage Community Band. Gallery viewings will also be available to the public. This event combines military history education with community remembrance activities. It provides a comprehensive experience for families and history enthusiasts alike.

Surrounding Areas and Satellite Locations

West Edmonton Mall's Ice Palace will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. organized by Jasper Place Branch #255. This location offers a central and accessible venue for shoppers and visitors. The event integrates remembrance activities into a major commercial hub. This helps increase visibility for the occasion among a broader demographic.

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Surrounding municipalities are also conducting their own services. Wainwright will hold a service at 10:30 a.m. at the Peace Memorial Multiplex at 650 2nd Ave. Leduc will begin with a cenotaph service at 9:45 a.m. at the Leduc Civic Centre Cenotaph, 1 Alexandra Park. The Leduc Legion Branch No. 108 will follow with a 10:30 a.m. service at 4330 Black Gold Drive. The Leduc event will be livestreamed for remote viewing. Sherwood Park's ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. at Millennium Place, 2000 Premier Way.

St. Albert will see its parade start on Taché Street at about 10:40 a.m. The service at the cenotaph on St. Anne Street will begin at 11 a.m. Fort Saskatchewan Legion #27 is hosting a 10:45 a.m. outdoor ceremony at 9964 93 Ave. This will be followed by indoor ceremonies, lunch, and a silent auction. The Fort Heritage Precinct is also providing a guided tour of the cemetery at 11090 86 Ave. starting at 1 p.m. Beaumont will dedicate its new cenotaph at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of 5001 Rue Eaglemont. Spruce Grove will host a 9:30 a.m. service at 221 Jennifer Heil Way. Stony Plain will hold its 10:30 a.m. service at The Pavilion, 5100 41 Ave.

Museum Exhibits and Cultural Tributes

While the Royal Alberta Museum is not hosting a formal remembrance ceremony, it is showcasing veterans stories. Items from its military collection will be displayed for public viewing. The museum is also screening the archival short film Welcome Soldier. Screenings are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. This celebration marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion. It adds a cultural and educational dimension to the day's observances.