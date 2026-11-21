The Edmonton Police Service transformed an armored vehicle into a toy collection point at a Stony Plain Road supermarket to support families affected by pediatric cancer.

The Edmonton Police Service mobilized its tactical resources for a heartwarming community initiative on Saturday, transforming an armored tactical vehicle into a massive mobile donation center. Located at the Stony Plain Road Real Canadian Superstore, the EPSS armored vehicle served as a collection point for the annual Pack the TAC fundraiser. This specific event is dedicated to gathering new toys for children battling cancer in the Edmonton area.

Armored Vehicle Transformed Into Mobile Toy Collection Hub

The core mechanism of the Pack the TAC event involves utilizing heavy-duty police equipment to create a visible and symbolic gathering point for civic generosity. By parking the armored vehicle at a high-traffic retail location, organizers aimed to draw attention to the needs of pediatric cancer patients. The setup allowed families to drop off new toy donations that would be distributed directly to local households through the Ben Stelter Foundation.

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The presence of the tactical vehicle created a unique atmosphere that bridged the gap between law enforcement and civilian charity. Instead of being used for security operations, the truck became a vessel for holiday joy. This approach highlights a strategic shift in community engagement, where police assets are repurposed to foster goodwill and support vulnerable populations during the holiday season.

Community Response Surpasses Initial Expectations Rapidly

Elisha Jackson, representing the Ben Stelter Foundation, reported an overwhelming response from the public that extended beyond typical shopping behavior. She noted that many attendees came to the Stony Plain Road Real Canadian Superstore specifically to donate toys, rather than to purchase groceries or other household items. The sheer volume of generosity was evident almost immediately, with the armored vehicle being packed to capacity within the first half hour of the event.

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Jackson emphasized the purity of this community spirit, stating that individuals participated simply to give back without any expectation of receiving goods in return. This spontaneous wave of charitable action demonstrated a deep commitment to supporting children fighting cancer in the Edmonton region. The rapid filling of the truck underscored the strong social cohesion and empathy present in the local community.

Healing Through Joy and Positive Attitude for Pediatric Patients

The impact of these donations is deeply personal for families who have endured long hospital stays and complex medical treatments. Jaylin Mendenhall shared her experience as a mother to ten-year-old Mason, who has undergone extensive cancer treatment. For families like hers, the holiday season often brings mixed emotions, as many Christmases have been spent inside hospitals rather than at home.

Mendenhall explained that the joy brought by events like Pack the TAC is a vital component of the healing process for young patients. A positive attitude and the excitement of receiving new toys help children cope with the rigors of their medical treatments. The foundation works to restore a sense of normalcy and childhood wonder, which contributes significantly to the emotional well-being of sick children and their siblings.

Police Leadership Emphasizes Fatherly Connection to Struggling Youth

Sergeant Wes Lavoie of the Edmonton Police Service highlighted the personal motivation behind the force's participation in this charity drive. As a father, Lavoie expressed a strong emotional connection to any child experiencing difficult times, regardless of their background. He views the ability to help raise donations and support families as a way to connect with Edmontonians on a human level.

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Lavoie noted that leading his team through charitable initiatives strengthens the bond between the police and the community they serve. By engaging in activities that directly benefit children, officers can demonstrate their role as protectors and supporters of public welfare. This interaction helps humanize the police force and encourages broader civic participation in social support networks.

Foundation Continues Distribution to Support Local Families

Although final donation counts were not available by Saturday evening, the momentum generated by the Pack the TAC event is clear. The Ben Stelter Foundation will utilize the collected toys to bring holiday cheer to numerous local families throughout the Edmonton area. The foundation's efforts ensure that resources reach those who need them most, providing a tangible boost to families during the festive season.

The success of this year's drive at the Stony Plain Road Real Canadian Superstore sets a high standard for future charitable events. The collaboration between the Edmonton Police Service and local non-profits serves as a model for community-led humanitarian efforts. As the holiday season progresses, the impact of these donations will continue to support the physical and emotional healing of pediatric cancer patients and their loved ones.