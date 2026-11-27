Edmonton Police Service involves Interpol in the search for Scot MacDermid and his two abducted children. New warrants cover multiple serious charges as accomplices face arrest.

Edmonton Police Service has escalated its international manhunt for Scot MacDermid by partnering with Interpol to locate a father accused of abducting his two young children. The law enforcement agency issued a Yellow Notice, a global alert designed to assist in locating missing persons, after investigators concluded that MacDermid may be attempting to leave Canada. This development marks a significant shift in the investigation, which began with domestic warrants issued earlier this year.

Escalation of Warrants and Charges

Original Canada-wide warrants issued in September regarding abduction in contravention of a custody order have been significantly expanded to include two counts of kidnapping. The children involved are nine-year-old Lesley and six-year-old George, who were taken from their legal custodian. The escalation reflects the severity of the situation and the ongoing danger perceived by investigators.

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Additionally, new warrants have been issued for child endangerment, intimidation, and assault causing bodily harm. Police also announced eighteen firearms offenses linked to events that occurred in 2022. These charges suggest a complex history of criminal activity associated with MacDermid that predates the current disappearance.

Accomplices Identified and Charged

Investigators have identified several individuals who allegedly assisted MacDermid in evading authorities. On September 17, police released information about an unidentified man traveling with the abducted trio. This man has since been identified as 44-year-old Theodore Fidelak, who has been located and charged with two counts of contravening a custody order and obstructing a peace officer.

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Further arrests have been made involving two women in the investigation. Melissa Beck, aged 42, faces charges for obstructing a peace officer. Deanne Elliott, 60, has been charged with obstructing a peace officer and possession of stolen property over $5,000. Police stated that other individuals have been identified as assisting MacDermid and will be contacted by investigators.

Public Warning and Safety Criteria

Staff Sgt. Robert Davis of the Edmonton Police Service emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that MacDermid continues to evade authorities at the expense of his children's welfare. Police are encouraging MacDermid to turn himself in as soon as possible. They also warned persons in Canada and abroad that providing aid and comfort to him is a criminal offence.

Despite the international spotlight, police confirmed that the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert have not been met. More information regarding these criteria is available on the Alberta government website. MacDermid is described as five feet five inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. The public is urged to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or their local police service with any information.