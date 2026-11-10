Edmonton Oilers Welcome Back Devon Levi and Zach Hyman as Colton Dach Nears Return

The Edmonton Oilers regain goalie Devon Levi and winger Zach Hyman, while Colton Dach is expected to return Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Edmonton Oilers are getting healthier, with several key players returning to action. Goalie Devon Levi is back after missing seven games over a two-week span, and winger Zach Hyman has also returned from a neck injury. Colton Dach is expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday when the Oilers, who hold a 14-3-3 record, face the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place.

Levi made his comeback in Saturday's win over the Vancouver Canucks. He then stopped 30 shots in Monday's 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers, a performance that gave Edmonton's crease a steadier look after a long absence.

Also read Edmonton Oilers Defeat New York Rangers 3-1 as Devon Levi Delivers Strong Goaltending Performance

Devon Levi and Zach Hyman Return to the Lineup

Devon Levi and Zach Hyman are both back in action for the Edmonton Oilers after missing time with separate absences. Levi returned after missing seven games over a two-week span, while Hyman came back against the Vancouver Canucks after sitting out six games with a neck injury.

Levi's return is especially significant for the goaltending group, since he followed his Saturday win over the Canucks with 30 saves against the New York Rangers on Monday. That two-game stretch showed he is ready to carry a heavy workload again.

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Hyman's return adds depth to the forward group. His comeback against the Canucks came after six missed games, and his presence also changed the makeup of the lines that Colton Dach had been playing on before leaving the lineup.

Colton Dach Expected Back Against the Flyers

Colton Dach is expected to rejoin the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place. The 23-year-old missed two games with an illness and skated in Tuesday's practice ahead of the matchup.

At practice on Tuesday, Dach skated on a line with centre Jason Dickinson and winger Trent Frederic. Before leaving the lineup when Hyman returned, Dach had been playing alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen.

Head coach Mike Babcock said the line combinations will be adjusted over time. Babcock told reporters after practice that the team will 'try to work that out as time goes on and see what's best.'

Injury Updates and Flyers Matchup Ahead

Several Edmonton Oilers players remain on injured reserve, and the team has not yet confirmed a timeline for all of them. Winger Ike Howard is on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury on Oct. 31 against the New York Islanders, and he was originally expected to miss two weeks.

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Forward Mattias Janmark, who missed last season's playoffs and has yet to play this season because of injury, skated on defence at Tuesday's practice. Babcock said Janmark was simply 'short on defence' and provided no update on his recovery.

Winger Matt Savoie, goalie Frederik Andersen and defenceman Alec Regula are also on injured reserve. None of the three has appeared in a game this season.

The Flyers, who hold a 5-10-5 record, arrive in Edmonton after a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. That result snapped a three-game losing skid for Philadelphia and handed the last-place Oilers opponents, the hosts, their 16th loss in 17 games.

After Wednesday's game against the Flyers, the Edmonton Oilers begin a six-game road trip on Saturday in Toronto. That schedule will test how deep the returning players and the rest of the roster are as the team heads out of Rogers Place.