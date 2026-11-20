Connor McDavid's record-tying 23-game point streak concludes as the Edmonton Oilers fall 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Analysis of the historical context and defensive strategy.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid ended his historic 23-game point streak on Thursday during a match against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL star was held off the scoresheet for the first time this season as his team suffered a 3-1 defeat on the road.

Historical Streak Ends in Tampa

McDavid had recorded at least one point in every single game to open the season, a run that tied Wayne Gretzky for the fourth-longest start in NHL history. The legendary Gretzky holds the all-time record with a 51-game streak. Despite the end of the streak, McDavid still leads the league with 42 assists and 55 total points. He has posted at least two points in 15 of his 24 games this season, including five games where he scored at least four points. His current pace suggests he could finish the 84-game season with 192 points, which would rank as the seventh-highest single-season total in league history. McDavid remains the only active player to have recorded at least 150 points in a season, achieving a career-high 153 points in 2022-23.

Also read Connor McDavid On Historic Pace As Edmonton Oilers Dominate NHL Standings

Lightning Defense Stifles Star

The Tampa Bay Lightning implemented a specific defensive strategy to neutralize McDavid. Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, along with linemates Ilya Mikheyev and Pontus Holmberg, were tasked with matching up against McDavid's line. The trio succeeded in limiting McDavid to just two shots on goal during the game. Cirelli highlighted the difficulty of defending the superstar, noting that players must try to slow him down given his exceptional speed and skill. He emphasized that knowing McDavid is on the ice requires immediate tactical adjustments to disrupt his playmaking.

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Head Coach Comments on Performance

Edmonton Oilers head coach Mike Babcock addressed the end of the streak, stating that he never focused on the milestone. Babcock praised the opposing defensemen for their performance, specifically mentioning Erik Erlendsson and the Tampa Bay back end. He acknowledged that the Lightning played hard and executed their game plan effectively. Babcock also commended Mikheyev and Cirelli for their effort, noting that they were great for their team on the night. The coach's remarks indicated that the focus remained on the team result rather than individual statistics.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

While the 23-game streak is impressive, McDavid's historical performance against the Lightning presents a different narrative. In 17 career games against Tampa Bay, McDavid has recorded 13 goals and 21 points. This total is tied for his lowest output against any franchise he has faced at least 10 times. Over the past four games in Tampa, McDavid has managed just one assist. This recent struggle in the series highlights the challenges he faces against this specific opponent. The Oilers will look to regroup as they continue their season, with McDavid still maintaining his status as one of the most productive players in the league despite this single scoreless outing.