Edmonton Oilers face Vegas Golden Knights after losing streak ends. Mattias Ekholm and Mike Babcock discuss team lessons and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins return for Tuesday game.

The Edmonton Oilers have ended their six-game winning streak following a 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. This defeat marks the first time the team has returned home with a losing record since the start of the 2026-27 NHL regular season. The loss occurred after a strong road trip that included victories against the Tampa Bay Lightning and other challenges.

Oilers Defenceman Discusses Team Performance

Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm acknowledged the team was not competitive in recent matches against the Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues. He stated that the players can learn valuable lessons from these setbacks as they continue to develop their game. Ekholm emphasized that with only twenty-five games completed, the team has significant hockey remaining before the playoffs. He expressed hope that the roster will improve and be ready for the postseason contention.

Also read Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to return to lineup after five-game absence

Coach Mike Babcock Addresses Recent Losses

Edmonton head coach Mike Babcock downplayed the impact of the late-game collapse in St. Louis on the overall season outlook. He noted that the team returned from the road trip with the expected number of points despite the losses. Babcock admitted that the Carolina Hurricanes were simply better than the Oilers in that specific contest. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the performance in Philadelphia, suggesting the team was more deserving to win that earlier game on the trip.

Current Standings and Historical Context

Despite the recent losses, the Oilers maintain an excellent start to the season with a 17-5-3 record two days before American Thanksgiving. This position places them third overall in the NHL standings, just three points behind the league-leading Minnesota Wild and one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes. The team sits five points clear of the second-place Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division. Their current pace compares favorably to their 14-5 opening five games five years ago, which led to a conference final appearance.

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Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Returns to Lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is set to return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup for Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The thirty-three-year-old veteran missed the final five games of the recent road trip due to a head injury sustained against the Vancouver Canucks. He skated alongside Connor McDavid during the morning skate, indicating his readiness to play. Nugent-Hopkins mentioned that relapses from such injuries happen frequently, but he currently feels physically strong and prepared.

Vegas Golden Knights Prepare for Challenge

The Vegas Golden Knights arrive at Rogers Place following a shootout victory over the Winnipeg Jets, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Coach Ryan Craig emphasized the need for all four lines to contribute against an Oilers team that has separated Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Craig acknowledged the difficulty of the matchup but expressed confidence in his team's depth. The Golden Knights have a 5-1-4 record in November so far, showing resilience despite recent inconsistencies.