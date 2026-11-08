Edmonton Oilers Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Canucks

Devon Levi returns to stop two-game skid as Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid lead Edmonton past Vancouver in NHL action on November 7, 2026.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday, November 7, 2026, ending a two-game losing streak in Edmonton. Goaltender Devon Levi returned from injury to record 20 saves and improved his season record to 7-1-0 in the Edmonton net.

Levi Returns To Stabilize Goalie Carousel

Devon Levi's return provided immediate stability for an Edmonton team that had endured a severe goaltending crisis. The Oilers were forced to rely on fourth-string goalie Matt Tomkins and emergency backup Brett Epp during their previous 5-4 loss to Anaheim. Starting goaltender Tristan Jarry has been ill, and Frederik Andersen was also injured, leaving the crease position in flux.

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Levi missed the last seven games with a lower-body injury. He returned to the lineup to serve as the primary starter, while Jarry came back from illness to serve as the backup. Levi recorded 20 saves in the win, providing the reliable presence the Oilers needed to secure their twelfth victory of the season.

Draisaitl And McDavid Drive Offensive Production

Leon Draisaitl led the offensive charge with two goals and one assist. Connor McDavid contributed three assists, extending his season-starting points and assists streak to 18 games. Mattias Ekholm and Jason Dickinson also found the back of the net for the Oilers.

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The Edmonton performance highlighted a potent attack. McDavid now leads the league with 10 goals, 37 assists, and 47 points. He matched Adam Oates for the second-longest assist streak in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky. McDavid became the sixth player in NHL history to record an 18-game point streak to start a season.

Vancouver Canucks responded to Edmonton's early pressure with goals from Max Sasson and Brock Boeser. Brendan Gallagher, who had been involved in physical battles near the net, saw his efforts nullified as Edmonton maintained control. The Canucks dropped to 3-15-1, having lost five straight games and fifteen of their last sixteen outings.

Team Dynamics And Player Milestones

Edmonton acquired Levi from the Buffalo Sabres during the off-season for a third-round pick. Teammates and coaches praised his competitive nature. Jason Dickinson noted that Levi fights hard and battles consistently. Head coach Dave Babcock described Levi's infectious personality and work ethic as valuable assets to the roster.

Off the ice, the Oilers managed other roster updates. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins left the game early in the second period after taking a puck in the face from teammate Ryan Shea. He did not return to the contest. The team's resilience was evident as they pushed through a tight contest where the score was tied 1-1 entering the final frame.

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Evan Bouchard extended his points streak to six games with his contributions against Vancouver. He and Draisaitl have recorded points in 16 of 18 games this season. Bouchard sits near the top of league point leaders for defencemen with 31 points. Draisaitl has accumulated 34 points through his strong play.

The victory provides momentum for Edmonton as they look to solidify their standing in the Western Conference. Devon Levi's healthy return addresses a critical vulnerability. The team now faces upcoming fixtures with a refreshed sense of confidence and a stabilized goaltending tandem.