The Edmonton Oilers have hired former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock as their new head coach, bringing him back to the NHL for the first time since a brief stint in Columbus in 2023.

Edmonton Oilers Hire Mike Babcock as Head Coach, Bringing Him Back to NHL After Six-Year Absence. Babcock's Hiring is Mildly Surprising, Given His Last NHL Coaching Gig Was a Brief Stint in Columbus in 2023.

The Reaction to His Hiring is Surprising, with Many Thinking He's Too Bullyish to Succeed in Edmonton. However, Oilers' Captain Connor McDavid Could Have a Channel to Voice His Frustrations with Babcock, Who Appears to Be a Classically Insecure Man's Man. Babcock's Mistake Wasn't Being a Bully, but Being Too Catholic in His Bullying, as He Bullied Future Hall of Famers Just as Hard as Scrubs.

He Once Asked a Player to Rank His Teammates by Laziness and Then Told Those Teammates. He Also Instructed Employees to Show Him the Photo Roll on Their Phones. Despite His Past Misdeeds, Babcock's Hiring Could Be a Good Fit for the Oilers, Who Need Someone with an Unusual Set of Characteristics. Babcock's Reputation and Compromised Position Make Him an Ideal Candidate to Be Controlled by the Person Who Actually Runs the Organization - McDavid.

Babcock's Ability to Take Orders and Be Controlled by McDavid Could Be a Key Factor in His Success in Edmonton. The Oilers Could Even Time It So That Babcock Is Fired as McDavid Leaves Via Trade or Free Agency, Implying That Babcock Was McDavid's Guy and Repaid Him with Alienation. The Hiring of Babcock in Edmonton Fits with the Current Fashion at Legacy Franchises for Taking Wild Swings on Neophytes and/or Outcasts, a la the Current White House.

Martin St. Louis in Montreal; John Chayka in Toronto; Babcock in Edmonton. All These Hires Would Be of a Piece. If Things Improve for the Oilers Next Season, Even a Little, This Was a Good Hire. If They Take the Final Step, It's the Greatest Management Brainwave Ever





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mike Babcock Edmonton Oilers NHL Connor Mcdavid Coaching Hockey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edmonton Oilers consider hiring Mike Babcock amid past controversyThe Edmonton Oilers are consulting with the NHL Players' Association about potential objections before hiring former coach Mike Babcock. Babcock resigned from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 following allegations of invading players' privacy. His coaching history includes both success, such as a Stanley Cup and Olympic gold medals, and prior allegations of manipulative tactics.

Read more »

Oilers Consulting with NHLPA Over Potential Mike Babcock HireThe Edmonton Oilers are consulting with the NHL Players' Association to determine if there are any objections to hiring Mike Babcock as their head coach.

Read more »

Report: Oilers Preparing To Hire Former Maple Leafs Coach Mike Babcock Pending NHLPA ApprovalDespite a controversial past and a brief retirement, the veteran bench boss nears a return as Edmonton clears hurdles with team leadership and league officials to secure their hire.

Read more »

Edmonton Oilers Explore Mike Babcock Hire Amid NHLPA ReviewThe Edmonton Oilers are consulting with the NHL Players Association to determine if any objections remain before potentially hiring former Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock, who resigned amid privacy allegations. Discussions in Seattle suggest the Oilers are seriously considering Babcock, despite his controversial brief stint and prior dismissal.

Read more »