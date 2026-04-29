Edmonton Oilers Force Game 6 with Dominant 4-1 Win Over Anaheim Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5, forcing a decisive Game 6 in California. Leon Draisaitl scored twice, while Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman also found the net. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists. The Oilers now hold an 18-3 record when scoring first in elimination games. Anaheim leads the series 3-2, with Game 6 set for California.

The Edmonton Oilers staged a dramatic comeback to avoid elimination, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 in Game 5 of their best-of-seven playoff series on Tuesday.

The victory forced a decisive Game 6 in California, keeping the Oilers' postseason hopes alive. Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman also found the back of the net for Edmonton, which had previously squandered six separate leads in the first four games of the series. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each contributed two assists, showcasing their offensive prowess.

The Oilers now hold an impressive all-time record of 18-3 when scoring first in a game while facing elimination, a testament to their resilience under pressure. Alex Killorn was the lone scorer for the Ducks, who take a 3-2 series lead back home in their first playoff appearance since 2018. Connor Ingram made 29 saves to secure the win for Edmonton, while Ville Husso recorded 10 stops for Anaheim after replacing Lukas Dostal, who allowed three goals on nine shots.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Oilers struck first, with Podkolzin beating Dostal high just 2:22 into the contest for his second goal of the playoffs. Edmonton extended their lead to 2-0 at the 8:33 mark of the opening period when a point shot was deflected twice, the second time through Dostal’s legs by Hyman, who recorded his second goal of the postseason.

The Oilers then took a commanding three-goal lead just 1:14 later as Leon Draisaitl tipped in a Bouchard point shot for his second of the playoffs, prompting an early exit for Dostal. This marked the fifth fastest three goals to start a playoff game in Edmonton franchise history.

Anaheim finally got on the board with a power-play goal 8:26 into the second period, as Mason McTavish set up Killorn for his third goal of the playoffs, extending his points streak to four games. Edmonton responded swiftly with a power-play goal of their own, with Draisaitl firing a wicked one-timer for his second of the game. This goal tied Wayne Gretzky for the most postseason power-play goals in franchise history at 23.

The Oilers have played the most playoff games of any NHL team since 2022, with 80, two more than the Florida Panthers, who defeated Edmonton in the last two Stanley Cup finals before failing to qualify this season. In his 80th career playoff game, Evan Bouchard collected his 88th point, tying Brian Leetch for third place all-time for players through 80 games, behind only Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey, both with 92 points.

McDavid, with 63 points, surpassed Adam Oates for the second-most points in NHL history when trailing in a playoff series, trailing only Gretzky’s 80 points





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