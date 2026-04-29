Edmonton Oilers Force Game 6 with Dominant 4-1 Victory Over Anaheim Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a decisive 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5, forcing a Game 6 in California. Leon Draisaitl scored twice, and Evan Bouchard added three assists as the Oilers showcased their resilience and offensive depth. The victory keeps Edmonton's playoff hopes alive and sets the stage for a crucial Game 6.

The Edmonton Oilers staged a dramatic comeback to avoid elimination, securing a decisive 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

The win forces a Game 6 in California, keeping Edmonton's postseason hopes alive. Leon Draisaitl led the charge with two goals, while Evan Bouchard contributed three assists, showcasing the Oilers' offensive depth. Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman also found the back of the net, helping the Oilers overcome a series of early-game struggles that had plagued them throughout the series. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each added two assists, further bolstering Edmonton's attack.

The Oilers now hold an impressive record of 18-3 when scoring first in an elimination game, a testament to their resilience under pressure. Alex Killorn scored the lone goal for the Ducks, who still maintain a 3-2 series lead heading back to Anaheim. The Ducks' power play struck early in the second period, but Edmonton responded with a power-play goal of their own, courtesy of Draisaitl's second tally of the night.

This goal tied Draisaitl with Wayne Gretzky for the most power-play goals in Oilers franchise history, a significant milestone in the team's storied playoff legacy. Edmonton's dominance in the early stages of the game was evident, as they scored three goals in the first period, marking the fifth fastest three-goal start in franchise playoff history.

The Oilers' success in this game was a stark contrast to their previous struggles, where they had allowed six separate leads to slip away in the first four games of the series. With this victory, the Oilers have now played the most playoff games of any NHL team since 2022, totaling 80 games, just two more than the Florida Panthers.

Evan Bouchard's performance was particularly noteworthy, as he recorded his 88th career playoff point in his 80th game, tying him with Brian Leetch for third place all-time in points through 80 playoff games. Only legends Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey have more points at this stage of their careers. Connor McDavid also made history, surpassing Adam Oates for the second-most points in NHL history when trailing in a playoff series, trailing only Gretzky.

The Oilers' ability to bounce back from adversity was on full display, as they responded to Anaheim's power-play goal with one of their own, maintaining their momentum throughout the game. The team's resilience and offensive firepower were key factors in their victory, setting the stage for a crucial Game 6 in California.

As the series shifts back to Anaheim, the Ducks will look to close out the Oilers and advance to the next round, while Edmonton will aim to continue their comeback and force a Game 7





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