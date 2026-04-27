Edmonton Oilers Face Elimination as Anaheim Ducks Take 3-1 Series Lead in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers are on the verge of a first-round exit after losing three straight games to the Anaheim Ducks in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite being heavy favorites, the Oilers have struggled with goaltending and special teams, while the Ducks have emerged as a formidable force. With Game 5 looming, the Oilers must win to avoid elimination, but historical odds and recent performances suggest a tough road ahead. Meanwhile, the Utah Mammoth look to extend their lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in another playoff series.

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves on the brink of elimination after a devastating 3-1 series deficit against the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs .

Despite entering the series as heavy favorites, the Oilers have struggled to maintain leads and capitalize on key opportunities, leaving fans and analysts alike questioning their ability to stage a comeback. The Ducks, once considered underdogs, have now emerged as the dominant force in the series, riding a wave of momentum fueled by three consecutive comeback victories.

The Oilers' inability to secure a win in Game 4, despite holding a one-goal lead in the final minutes, has only intensified the pressure as they return home for a must-win Game 5. The team's special teams have been particularly disappointing, and their goaltending has come under scrutiny, with Tristan Jarry losing five straight postseason games and struggling in overtime situations.

Connor McDavid, the league's top player, has shown flashes of brilliance but has been unable to single-handedly turn the tide for his team. Meanwhile, the Ducks' goaltender, Lukas Dostal, has been a key factor in their success, making crucial saves to keep Anaheim in contention. The Oilers now face a daunting task, with historical odds stacked against them—teams trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven series have only a 2-7 record in such situations.

Despite the grim outlook, the Oilers remain at -176 odds to win Game 5 and extend the series, while their chances of advancing to the second round sit at +360. The franchise, which entered the season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup at +750 odds, now risks an early exit against a Ducks team that was once considered a long shot at 390-to-1.

The loss in Game 4 has left a bitter taste, with many wondering how such a promising opportunity could slip away. In other playoff action, the Utah Mammoth have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in their series. After dropping the opener, Utah has rallied with back-to-back wins and is now favored to extend their advantage.

The Golden Knights, however, remain a formidable opponent, with odds of -118 to even the series in Game 4. One player to watch is Guenther, who has been a consistent offensive threat for the Mammoth, averaging a team-high 4.3 shots on goal per game. If Vegas can respond with a strong performance, Guenther is expected to continue his scoring streak, making him a valuable bet at +165 odds for an anytime goal.

As the playoffs unfold, the focus remains on whether the Oilers can defy the odds and force a Game 6, or if the Ducks will complete their improbable run and advance to the second round





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Edmonton Oilers Anaheim Ducks Connor Mcdavid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oilers Face Defensive Struggles in Playoff Series Against DucksThe Edmonton Oilers are looking to address defensive issues after falling behind 2-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks. Key players McDavid and Draisaitl received a rest day as the team focuses on improving their defensive play, having conceded 16 goals in three games.

Read more »

Edmonton Oilers seek to shore up porous defence ahead of Game 4 against Anaheim DucksNHL star Connor McDavid and top forward Leon Draisaitl were given a breather Saturday while the Edmonton Oilers plotted ways to plug a leaky defence.

Read more »

Edmonton Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry stops Utah Mammoth in NHL gameEdmonton Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry made a key save against the Utah Mammoth during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Salt Lake City.

Read more »

Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks Battle to Overtime in Thrilling Game 4The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks played a high-stakes Game 4 in their first-round playoff series, ending in a 3-3 tie and heading to overtime. The game featured lead changes, power-play goals, and dramatic moments, setting the stage for a pivotal Game 5.

Read more »

Edmonton Oilers Suffer Overtime Heartbreak as NHL Playoffs Heat UpThe Edmonton Oilers' playoff hopes took a hit with an overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks, while Toronto's Kyle Dubas faces scrutiny over his dual role as President and GM. Meanwhile, William Nylander and the Toronto Marlies push for an NHL return, and Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic addresses defensive struggles. Plus, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter calls for fan support ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

Read more »

Anaheim Ducks push Edmonton Oilers to brink of elimination with Game 4 winRyan Poehling scored in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4, taking a 3-1 series lead. Jeffrey Viel tied the game late in regulation, while Cutter Gauthier and Mikael Granlund added power-play goals. The Ducks, led by goalie Lukas Dostal, have dominated the two-time defending Western Conference champions, scoring 20 goals in four games.

Read more »