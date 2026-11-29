The Edmonton Oilers overcome a two-goal deficit to defeat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on November 28, 2026, snapping a five-game losing streak with a late tie from Evan Bouchard.

The Edmonton Oilers have snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating the Seattle Kraken with a 3-2 score in a highly competitive NHL match held in Seattle on Saturday, November 28, 2026. The victory marks a significant turnaround for the Oilers, who were trailing by two goals with less than ten minutes remaining in regulation time. The win comes just one day after the Kraken secured a 4-2 victory over the Oilers in Edmonton on Friday night, highlighting the volatile nature of this rivalry.

Core Details of the Dramatic Comeback

The defining moment of the match occurred with only 10 seconds left in the regular three periods. Evan Bouchard managed to tie the game at 2-2 by sneaking the puck past Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord. This crucial goal prevented a loss and forced the game to extend beyond the standard regulation time, allowing the Oilers to secure the win. Bouchard's performance was instrumental, as he not only scored the equalizer but also contributed two assists throughout the contest, showcasing his offensive versatility during the critical final moments.

Also read Kaapo Kakko Scores Twice as Kraken Rally to Beat Oilers 4-2

Before Bouchard's tying shot, Connor McDavid had already shifted the momentum for Edmonton. McDavid scored his 16th goal of the season with 9:15 remaining in regulation. His timely strike brought the Oilers back into the contest after Seattle had established a commanding lead. McDavid's influence extended beyond scoring, as he recorded an assist on Leon Draisaitl's goal, bringing his total assist count for the season to 46. His dual contribution of a goal and an assist in the final ten minutes underscored his status as a central figure in the Oilers' offensive strategy.

Stakeholder Positions and Key Player Performances

The Seattle Kraken entered the final period with a strong advantage, having capitalized on early opportunities to take control of the game. Ryker Evans, who is playing in his 200th career game, opened the scoring for Seattle with 4:24 left in the first period. The Kraken doubled their lead just over two minutes later when Matthew Wood scored his first goal since joining the club. Wood's goal came after his trade from Nashville for Shane Wright on November 1, marking a successful integration into the Seattle roster and providing immediate offensive impact.

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Despite the deficit, the Oilers found support from various contributors within the lineup. Leon Draisaitl scored a vital goal that helped bridge the gap, assisted by Connor McDavid. Mattias Ekholm also provided offensive support with one assist, demonstrating the team's depth. On the Seattle side, Frederick Gaudreau and Josh Mahura recorded assists, helping the Kraken maintain their lead for the majority of the match. The individual performances highlighted the tactical adjustments both coaches made to manage their offensive threats and defensive structures during high-pressure situations.

Real-World Impact and Injury Concerns

The conclusion of the match was marred by injury news for the Seattle Kraken, which may impact their future roster decisions and game readiness. Bobby McMann left the game with an upper-body injury, while Berkly Catton exited with a lower-body injury. These absences remove key rotational players from the lineup, potentially straining the team's depth chart during a congested schedule. The timing of these injuries, occurring after a hard-fought loss, adds a layer of complexity to the Kraken's upcoming fixtures in the Pacific Division.

For the Edmonton Oilers, the victory provides a psychological boost as they look to build consistency. Ending a five-game skid is often a threshold moment for teams struggling with confidence and defensive structure. The ability to come back from a two-goal deficit against a resilient opponent like Seattle suggests that the Oilers' young core is developing the resilience required to compete at a high level. This performance serves as a testament to the coaching staff's ability to keep the team engaged even when trailing late in games.

What Comes Next for Both Franchises

Looking ahead, the Edmonton Oilers will aim to maintain this momentum as they continue their current road trip or home stand, depending on their scheduled fixtures. The statistical milestones achieved by Connor McDavid, including his 16 goals and 46 assists, position him as a leading candidate in major award conversations. His continued production is essential for the Oilers' playoff aspirations, and this game further illustrates his capacity to deliver in clutch situations.

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For the Seattle Kraken, the focus will shift to evaluating the extent of the injuries to McMann and Catton. Medical staff assessments will be critical in determining their availability for the next scheduled game. The team must also address their defensive lapses in the final minutes, which allowed Bouchard to slip the puck past Daccord. Analyzing these breakdowns will be vital for the coaching staff to prevent similar late-game collapses in future matchups against top-tier opponents.