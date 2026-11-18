Connor McDavid leads the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers, extending his season-opening point streak and tying Wayne Gretzky for fifth-longest in NHL history.

Connor McDavid produced a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening points streak to 23 games during a dominant 5-2 victory over the rival Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The Edmonton Oilers continued their sizzling start to the season, improving their record and moving further into historical territory with the performance.

McDavid now holds 13 goals and 42 assists, marking a significant milestone in his career.

McDavid ties Gretzky for historic NHL record

Also read Connor McDavid Extends Streak as Oilers Beat Panthers 5-2

The 23-game streak to start a season ties Wayne Gretzky for the fifth-longest in NHL history. Only Gretzky, who achieved 51-game and 30-game streaks, Quebec's Mats Sundin with 30, and Pittsburgh's Mario Lemieux with 28, had longer streaks to open a season. McDavid has reached 55 points through just 23 games, placing him in elite company. Only Gretzky and Lemieux, both accomplishing this feat on three occasions, have managed that many points this quickly into a season.

Edmonton Oilers defeat Florida Panthers 5-2

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Vasily Podkolzin scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers, while Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl each recorded a goal and two assists. Devon Levi secured the win in net for the Oilers, improving to 10-1-0 on the season. The victory was particularly sweet for Edmonton, which lost the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup finals to Florida. The Oilers won their sixth straight game and have accumulated 37 points through 23 games, tying for the second-most in team history.

Matthew Tkachuk scores twice in late surge

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the third period for the Florida Panthers, which trailed 4-0 entering the final minutes. It was his first multi-goal game of the season, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit. The loss marks a difficult stretch for Florida, who now face the challenge of closing the gap against the league-leading Oilers. The final score reflected the Oilers' control of the game, despite the late push from Tkachuk and the Panthers.