Connor McDavid extends his point streak to 23 games as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-2, maintaining their elite early-season form.

The Edmonton Oilers delivered a commanding 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida, continuing their dominant start to the season. Connor McDavid recorded a goal and an assist, extending his season-opening points streak to 23 consecutive games. This performance ties Wayne Gretzky for the fifth-longest such streak in National Hockey League history.

McDavid Historic Point Streak Milestone

McDavid now leads the league with 13 goals and 42 assists, contributing to the Oilers' impressive tally of 55 points through just 23 games. This early-season pace places him in elite historical company, matching the rapid scoring achievements of Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. Lemieux was the most recent player to reach this milestone, accumulating 66 points through 23 games during the 1995-96 season. Only Gretzky holds longer opening season streaks with 51 and 30 games, followed by Quebec Nordiques captain Mats Sundin at 30 games and Lemieux at 28 games.

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Oilers Dominant Performance Details

The Oilers, who lost the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup finals to the Panthers, established a 4-0 lead before Florida could mount any significant comeback. Vasily Podkolzin contributed two goals to the offensive surge, while teammate Leon Draisaitl added a goal and two assists. Kasperi Kapanen also found the back of the net for Edmonton. Goaltender Devon Levi secured the win, improving his seasonal record to 10-1-0 and stabilizing the net against a rival that has defeated them in the past two championship series.

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Panthers Struggle Without Star Forwards

The Florida Panthers remained without key forwards Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand, who have missed all but two games of the season. Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the third period to provide a late spark for Florida, marking his first multi-goal game of the year. However, the deficit was too large to overcome. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice stated that Barkov and Marchand are expected to meet with physicians later in the week, signaling that their returns to the lineup may be imminent.

Oilers Historical Standing and Next Games

Edmonton (17-3-3) has now won six straight games and holds 37 points through 23 contests, tying for the second-highest total in franchise history. The team will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday for their next matchup. The Florida Panthers (record not explicitly stated in source but context implies struggle) will host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday to resume their schedule.