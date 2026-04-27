Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks Battle to Overtime in Thrilling Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks played a high-stakes Game 4 in their first-round playoff series, ending in a 3-3 tie and heading to overtime. The game featured lead changes, power-play goals, and dramatic moments, setting the stage for a pivotal Game 5.

The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks delivered a thrilling Game 4 in their first-round playoff series, with the contest ending in a 3-3 tie and heading to overtime on Sunday night.

The game was a back-and-forth battle, showcasing high-intensity hockey and clutch performances from both teams. In the opening period, Kasperi Kapanen gave the Oilers an early lead just 38 seconds into the game. Positioned near the net, Kapanen spun around and fired a shot past Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal to make it 1-0. Six minutes later, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins extended Edmonton’s advantage on the power play, scoring a wrist shot from the circle with assists from Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid.

The Oilers carried a 2-0 lead into the second period. The Ducks fought back in the middle frame, with Cutter Gauthier cutting the deficit in half midway through the period on a power-play goal, beating Oilers netminder Tristan Jarry with a sharp shot from the circle. Later, with Zach Hyman in the penalty box for kneeing, Mikael Granlund capitalized on the man advantage, tying the game 2-2 with just three minutes left in the second period.

The third period saw more drama as Evan Bouchard restored the Oilers’ lead early on, scoring on the power play after McDavid found him with a precise pass, beating Dostal while Mason McTavish served a hooking penalty. However, with six and a half minutes remaining, Jeffrey Viel tied the game at 3-3 with a scrappy goal, swiping the puck into the net as he fell. The game remained deadlocked, forcing overtime and setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

The series is now tied 2-2, with both teams looking to gain an edge in the next matchup. The Oilers’ power play proved crucial, while the Ducks’ resilience kept them in the game. Fans can expect another intense battle as the series continues





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